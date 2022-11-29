Brown University professor Emily Oster had the unmitigated gall to write an article in The Atlantic in October, 2022, pleading for amnesty for the policies that got us here—the ones our governments and regulatory agencies are still pushing (the same The Atlantic that previously published articles such as “The Anti-Vaccine Right Brought Human Sacrifice Back to America” and “Unvaccinated Americans Need to Bear the Burden.”)—without offering one single admission of guilt for any of it. As if we should simply now put all the madness behind us…our silly demanding for answers, investigations, and compensation for the devastating harms, injuries, and deaths worldwide. For the scapegoating, gaslighting, steamrolling of civil rights, calling for hate crimes against unvaccinated, fracturing of families & relationships, and the systematic destruction of entire livelihoods in the middle and lower classes.

Ms. Oster’s plea is revealing in the extreme. The perpetrators of these crimes against humanity want us all to just shrug “meh” and move on. We will not. The links and videos below express the outrage this article should (and did) elicit in almost everyone who read it.

ARTICLES

A Pandemic Amnesty? NOPE.

The Atlantic is Asking for "Pandemic Amnesty" and Forgiveness

“Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty”—Not

Pandemic accountability

Dissecting The New Plea for COVID Amnesty

The Atlantic Insists on Covid Denial

Declare a Real Pandemic Inquiry Instead of Amnesty

Osterism Won’t Prevent the Next Lockdown

Three medical policies that must change before any COVID-19 ‘mulligan’

VIDEOS

COVID Amnesty Could Lead America to Medical Tyranny: Dr. Aaron Kheriaty [Part 1]

Neil Oliver – ‘...they want us to do what?!?

Vaccine position reversal compilation

Del Bigtree Responds to Calls for Amnesty: "When You're Ready to Repent, I'm Ready to Forgive”