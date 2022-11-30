The Real Anthony Fauci—with thousands of citations, a record breaking bestseller ignored by mainstream media. (If you can get through the first 30 pages without wanting to kill someone I applaud you.) Also understand RFK is the target of a massive coordinated smear campaign so please proceed with that in mind.

The Political Economy of Autism—to understand more about the impact of traditional vaccines you must read Dr. Toby Rogers PhD dissertation. Don't miss chapter 5 on conflicts of interest. I highly recommend chapter 9 as well.

Turtles All the way Down—with 1200 citations exclusively from mainstream medical journals and leading government agencies—not so much as a single quote from anyone ever painted as an anti-vaxxer, regardless of its validity. A book for parents overwhelmed by conflicting messaging. Also an excellent reference for medical researchers and professionals who seek a better understanding of vaccine safety science. For anyone seeking a deeper grasp of the science, this book is a must-read. No medical or science professional has succeeded in refuting one of this book’s claims.

Dissolving Illusions, Humphries & Bystrianyk—Facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases.

The Vaccine Book: Making the right decision for your child, Sears—A fair, impartial, fact-based resource from the most trusted name in pediatrics. Dr. Bob devotes each chapter in the book to a disease/vaccine pair and offers a comprehensive discussion of what the disease is, how common or rare it is, how serious or harmless it is, the ingredients of the vaccine, and any possible side effects

The Truth about the Drug Companies, Marsha Angell—During her two decades at The New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Marcia Angell had a front-row seat on the appalling spectacle of the pharmaceutical industry. Now, she exposes the shocking truth of what the pharmaceutical industry has become–and argues for essential, long-overdue change.

Critical Vaccine Studies, Miller—Many people sincerely believe that all vaccines are safe, adverse reactions are rare, and no peer-reviewed scientific studies exist showing that vaccines can cause harm. This book provides the other side of the story, with summaries of 400 important scientific papers to help parents and researchers enhance their understanding of vaccinations.

Inoculated, Heckenlively—an explosive exposé of the CDC cover-up of the dangerous consequences of the MMR vaccine.

Viral, Alina Chen—Understanding how Covid-19 started is crucial for the future of humankind. Viral is the most incisive and authoritative book about the search for the source of the virus.

The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State, Kheriaty—In this chilling new book, a dissident scientist reveals the people and organizations that form the biomedical security state, its role in the origin of the pandemic and shaping the government response, why it is a threat to science, public health, and individual freedom, what can be done to confront and defeat this new Leviathan.

The Wuhan Cover-Up: And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race, RFK Jr.—An explosive exposé of the cover-up behind the true origins of COVID-19. The book copiously details the origin of modern biological warfare, the rise of a process known as ‘gain of function research’ and the sequential details of how deeply sinister steps taken by those supposedly in charge of protecting public health led to the viral outbreak that changed the world for the worse.

Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, Aaron Siri—If you want the facts about vaccines—not beliefs and dogma—Siri lays it all out based on a decade of experience deposing the world’s leading vaccinologists and prosecuting over a hundred lawsuits against health agencies. On that journey, he found that common claims about vaccines are often contrary to the evidence. This book lays bare this evidence, often the result of epic legal battles.

Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines, Gavin de Becker—Internationally recognized criminologist and bestselling author of The Gift of Fear, Gavin de Becker, investigates how the Government ‘debunks’ inconvenient and unwanted truths. This story of true crime includes bogus research, bribes, compromised experts, paid conspirators, destruction of evidence, and massive publicity campaigns to discredit people and truths that don’t fit official wishes.​

