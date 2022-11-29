“Science can flourish only in an atmosphere of free speech.”

—Albert Einstein

Short of as an attempt to prevent incitement of violence, the entire idea of censorship is inherently suspect. (In the law, evidence of an attempt to conceal something is evidence of a consciousness of guilt.) In a modern, free society censoring science is unprecedented. Individuals believing themselves to be correct should always welcome the opportunity to disprove those with opposing views. The only weapon against dis- & misinformation is truth & transparency. If you’re correct, you welcome debate. If you’re lying, you’ll continually attempt to suppress your opponent. If you don’t have enough facts to convince the public of your views, then the facts most likely aren’t on your side. If you refuse to hold an open debate with your opponent, you’re almost certainly afraid that he is correct and that your lies or errors will be found out.

The censorship and defamation of science & medical experts throughout this crisis is unprecedented. Stanford medical professor Dr. John Ioannidis—known as the Stephen Hawking of medicine—calls it a “medical misinformation mess.”

Media

Private companies can arguably censor anyone they like, however when it comes to social media why would they? Deplatforming thousands of users cuts directly into their bottom line, so they don’t generally suspend them of their own volition. Social media companies and all media companies have been taking their cue from the government, Big Pharma, and The Gates Foundation, who use their wealth to censor anyone defying the government narrative. Through the White House and HHS “COVID-19 Community Core” they’ve spent billions to push COVID-19 vaccination with physician associations, media, Hollywood, churches, professional sports, and community groups. FOIA requests and discovery processes in major lawsuits have revealed the truth of this practice and it’s not pretty (or at all constitutional).

An army of federal bureaucrats have been coercing social media companies to censor free speech. As of this writing, more than 80 federal officials and 17 federal agencies have been discovered to be in constant contact with, and using coercive pressure on, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Wikipedia, Youtube, Google, etc. to coordinate “content moderation” (censorship) at the hand of government, in a crystal clear violation of free speech. They censored top scientists, MDs, PhDs, Nobel laureates, and Harvard and Stanford professors, as well as regular citizens voicing valid concerns about an experimental medication they were mandated and coerced to inject into themselves and their kids! This Censorship Enterprise is extremely broad, including the HHS, DHS, CISA [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency], the CDC, NIAID, and the Office of the Surgeon General; and other agencies as well, such as the Census Bureau, the FDA, the FBI, the State Department, the Treasury Department, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. It rises to the highest levels of the U.S. Government, including numerous White House officials.

In the case of Twitter we know that government officials had their own secret portal that allowed “a special, expedited reporting flow in the Twitter Help Center.” Also that the FBI paid at least $200,000 monthly for the privilege of overseeing their attempts at censorship, and that multiple “former” FBI agents worked together on it there. At Facebook, executives put censorship policies in place in response to relentless, coercive pressure from the White House—apparently not voluntarily. Disclosures from the Missouri v. Biden case confirmed that staffers there censored true, factual posts about vaccine injuries (not anything resembling “misinformation”) at the behest of the White House. Facebook’s content moderation department is also full of “former” NSA, CIA, and FBI agents, 160 total at last count including 17 “former” CIA agents (and for the record, if you didn’t know, there really isn’t any such thing as a “former” CIA agent). At Google, 165 “former” agents (that we know of) are employed in the same department, with “misinformation" issues managed by 3 ex-CIA agents. Thanks to Elon Musk we know the most about behind the scenes shenanigans at Twitter. The inescapable conclusion of what we’re seeing from Elon’s “Twitter Files” is that our country’s intelligence agencies, by and through the FBI, now control all the large social media outlets except Twitter (anymore) and TikTok, and are using them to manipulate American public opinion.

Here’s a Constitutional principle for you: the government of the United States isn’t allowed to censor citizens’ speech. Not for politics, not for religion, and not for misinformation. For example, every time an FBI, DHS or CIA agent in their official capacity “reported” a citizen’s tweet for misinformation, that was an actionable civil rights violation, regardless of whether Twitter did anything with the report, or not. But the routine meetings between Twitter and the agencies were much more ominous than the individual “misinformation” complaints, in terms of civil rights violations. For one thing, the meetings show that the government actors were helping Twitter define its content moderation rules, standards, and policies. The Constitution forbids the government from helping private companies define their speech policies. That’s an actionable civil rights violation.

There’s a reason for this. Sometimes the government is WRONG. And sometimes the government LIES. Neither of those statements should be news to any rational thinking person over the age of 12, so the massive support (largely by Democrats, the party of the people that previously championed free speech the most) for censorship on Twitter and other platforms baffles me to the extreme.

As for the mainstream media, it’s widely known that those who control the media can suppress and override truth, and control public perception. If propagandists get on TV and say “Shit is gold,” most Americans will believe them and that’s exactly what’s happened over the past 3yrs. There was never a single study done showing the mRNA jab stopped infection or transmission. Therefore the only source any journalist (or politician or medical “expert” for that matter) would have for stating as much would be pharmaceutical press releases. Not “the science,” but merely Big Pharma propaganda, which everyone from Fauci to Biden to Rachel Maddow followed to the letter. Even worse, they did so while slandering actual experts following actual science who suggested otherwise (and were eventually proven right).

The media complicity in corporate & governmental censorship, while a fact of life for decades, has exploded in recent years. A sense of justification emerged during the Trump presidential campaign when the (arguably well intended) Trusted News Initiative was formed. The TNI is a BBC led organization that originally actively censored information (false or factual) that might tip the scales in Trump’s favor. Currently it censors eminent doctors, academics, and all dissenting voices that contravene the official C19 narrative, labeling it dis- or misinformation in order to delete, suppress, or deplatform its sources. This means anything not aligned with the Public Health Authority (FDA, CDC, WHO) approved narrative. The TNI uses advocacy journalism (aka propaganda) to promote their causes. While the TNI publicly purports to be a self-appointed ‘truth police’ extirpating online ‘misinformation,’ it has in fact suppressed wholly accurate and legitimate reporting to further the economic self-interest of its members (and they’re being sued for it). Known TNI partners are the AP, AFP, BBC, CBC, EBU, Facebook/Meta (who fund the Atlantic), Financial Times, First Draft, Google, The Hindu, Microsoft, NYTimes, Reuters, Twitter, Youtube, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post. The UK media regulators are part of the problem too. In March 2020 they warned broadcasters about veering from public policy, threatening them with sanctions if they did so.

State sponsored media has become normalized in the USA. All major networks (ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, MSNBC, etc.) have severe conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry and have for years. A huge chunk of network news is literally ‘brought to you by Pfizer.’ Early in the pandemic they were given a split of $1 billion dollars from the DoD and HHS to promote and support the Big Pharma narrative (and suppress opposing views). In case you didn’t know, the CIA and US military are the biggest funders of “journalism” worldwide, and US intelligence agencies were deeply involved in crafting the pandemic response (pumping billions of dollars directly into it). The networks also took billions of dollars directly from Pharma to promote their new “vaccine” but even before then, 75-98% of every major networks’ news show revenue comes from Big Pharma. (Ten million of Anderson Cooper’s $12M salary comes directly from Pfizer, and we’re not supposed to question this as a conflict of interest?) Outlets such as the BBC, NPR, The Atlantic, National Geographic, and others, received at least $320M directly from Bill Gates to enable him to control content. And they all have multimillion dollar annual deals with major Pharma companies. Google itself owns 3 vaccine companies. Mark Zuckerberg owns more than $5 billion in vaccine manufacturing interests. Is there any wonder that there was an entire mainstream media blackout on the hundreds of thousands of lockdown protesters across Europe, Canada, and Australia? (And zero coverage on Australia's Identify and Disrupt bill—which allows the government to take over citizens’ email and social media accounts, and was rammed through parliament in one day with no debate or media coverage at all.)

Before his death, Roger Ailes admitted to RFK Jr. (they were friends) that he couldn’t air Trace Amounts, RFK’s documentary critical of Big Pharma, on Fox by order of Rupert Murdoch, who would also force him to fire any host who had RFK on to discuss it. (A similar incident happened between RFK Jr. and Jake Tapper, who claimed he was not allowed to air RFK’s anti-pharma story.) More recently, social media companies were ordered by the White House and State Dept to censor RFK Jr. at threat of losing their SEC 230 immunity, in a yet another clear violation of his Constitutional right to free speech.

The standard rationalization for censoring non-narrative doctors, scientists, and citizens is that they spread “dis” and “misinformation”—but isn’t it worth asking ourselves, who decides what is fact and what is fiction? Top experts (and even highly regarded journals) are routinely deplatformed by medically ignorant Twitter interns. Do we really think their “fact checkers” are more knowledgeable than PhDs, MDs and top level scientists? And shouldn’t all potential misinformation be fought through the sharing of irrefutable evidence? If vaccines are totally safe, wouldn’t that be proven by now through hard science? (For the record, it’s not been—not even close.)

In the words of Ben Shapiro: “We were lied to by everyone. We were lied to by the scientists. We were lied to by Pfizer. We were lied to by the government. We were lied to by the Biden administration … I don’t like being lied to. It is now perfectly clear that we were lied to. And we were lied to at a very high level and from very, very early on by both the vaccine companies, in terms of the ability of the vaccine to prevent transmission, and … by our politicians who apparently knew better.”

Medical establishment

(journals, certifying boards, hospitals, academia)

Below are a few quotes, mostly from various editors of the most renowned medical journals in the world.

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.”

-Dr. Marcia Angell. “The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful.”

-Dr. Relman, former editor in chief of the NEJM “The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness”

-Richard Horton, editor in chief of the Lancet “The pharmaceutical companies, by their arrogant behaviour and their naked disregard for the well-being of the public, have lost our trust. The FDA, by spinelessly knuckling under to every whim of the drug companies, has thrown away its high reputation, and in so doing, forfeited our trust.”

-Drummond Rennie, 30yr deputy editor of first the NEJM and then the JAMA When I completed my Ph.D. in 2005, the so-called replication crisis began in the sciences and eventually demonstrated that methodological problems existed across most academic domains. Eighty-five percent of research papers and [studies in] medical journals cannot be replicated or reproduced. That was the moment when I started to see what society really relies on, and how it situates all authority in science and in the academic world. Yet this authority cannot be taken for granted — not at all.

-Mattias Desmet, Ghent University psychology professor and author of The Psychology of Totalitarianism.

Most of the above quotes were made well before C19 came along, so why would we think anything would change when the C19 “vaccines” Big Pharma has been pushing for 2yrs are responsible for the biggest windfall they’ve ever seen? An unspoken rule among early-stage venture capital firms that ‘at least 50% of published studies, even those in top-tier academic journals, can’t be repeated with the same conclusions by an industrial lab.’ Pharma funded studies on vaccine “safety & efficacy” are routinely debunked by science & medical experts who don’t have the same conflicts of interest as the study authors funded by them. And yet, since the (Fauci led) NIH is responsible for 80% of research funding in the US, few of its potential recipients would dare contradict or question him publicly, at risk of being cut off financially, ending their own careers.

Doctors were incentivized with huge amounts of money dependent on vaccinating the majority of their patients. Hospitals are incentivized with millions of governmental dollars to fudge case counts and deaths. (Reports of overflowing NYC hospitals were largely a lie. The 2017-2018 flu season created busier emergency rooms for NYC than C19 ever has. More likely it was misuse of ventilators, protocol-induced staffing shortages, isolation, failure to treat, similar factors that resulted in thousands of Spring 2020 iatrogenic deaths there and elsewhere.) Nurses are silenced at threat of losing their jobs. And for the first time in history the “practice of medicine” has lost all meaning, as physicians lose their board certifications, licenses, practices, and livelihoods for sharing their educated, experienced medical opinions, thanks to California’s unconstitutional bill AB 2098, making it a crime to say anything about C19 not in the official government script. In Australia, former federal MP Dr. Kerryn Phelps revealed she and her wife both suffered serious and ongoing injures from C19 vaccines, while suggesting the true rate of adverse events is far higher than acknowledged due to underreporting and “threats” from medical regulators. She also said, "I mean I've never seen so many young people having cardiac MRIs in my entire career. There are people who've had heart damage, myocarditis, they've had heart problems, gastrointestinal problems, dysautonomia”—one of many damning statements that was censored from her interview on an Australian news channel. (In Western Australia, in 2021, adverse events following C19 vaccines were reported at almost 24x the rate of injuries for all other vaccines combined. When these figures were hidden from the public for six months, Australia's Minister for Health, claimed that in asking for transparency, Western Australia citizens were somehow seeking to “undermine the Government’s efforts to keep Western Australians safe.”) Vaccine researchers who speak out are immediately accused of vague professional “bitterness” while their concerns are summarily dismissed. Physicians who try to treat vaccine injuries have their jobs and livelihoods threatened. Even professors are being fired having (valid and long accepted as fact) beliefs on natural immunity, medical ethics, and informed consent.

The pharmaceutical industry funds medical schools, medical journals, medical textbooks, research facilities, and continuing education organizations. Guidelines supposedly govern faculty conflicts of interest, but they are quite permissive and loosely (if at all) enforced. The entire medical industry (apart from independent doctors) is beholden to the pharmaceutical industry.

CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, DHS

In the face of a public health crisis such as the C19 pandemic, government authorities and international organizations have traditionally looked to the World Health Organization for guidance, trusting that the WHO is free of commercial influences. So it’s not bad enough that the WHO is in the pocket of the Chinese Communist Party (the orchestrator of draconian lockdowns, in the country that originated the virus), but that, while it was originally funded entirely by member states, the organization now receives less than 20% of its budget from these states and the rest from donors with their own financial and strategic agendas (including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation).

The CDC and FDA are even more “captured” by the pharmaceutical industry (a form of corruption of authority that occurs when a policymaker or regulator is co-opted to serve the commercial interests of an industry). Regulatory Capture is considered one of the most pressing political, economic, and moral issues of our time, and yet almost nothing is being done to correct it. Both the CDC and FDA receive the majority of their funding from (the pharmaceutical) industry. At least 86% of the UK’s MHRA funding (a regulatory body) is from industry. (Big Pharma). The European Medicines Agency gets 89%. Australia’s TGA = 96%. Compared to these numbers, the FDA’s own figure of 65% almost starts to look reasonable. It’s not, of course. Nor is Canada’s figure of 51%.

The CDC’s highly influential Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) reveals deep ties with the pharmaceutical industry. The ACIP advises CDC on which vaccines should be administered within the United States, how often, and to whom, yet most of its new appointees have direct financial ties to vaccine manufacturers, and many have received multi-million dollar grants from NIH.

The revolving door between Pharma and the FDA is well-known. According to one Pfizer exec (who also spilled the beans about Pfizer secretly conducting more incredibly risky Gain of Function research), “Pfizer is a revolving door for government officials. Once they stop being a regulator for our drugs, they want to go to work for the company, they are not going to be as harsh on the company where they’re getting their job.” In 2018, Kaiser Health News found “Nearly 340 former congressional staffers now work for pharmaceutical companies or their lobbying firms.” (From 2020 to 2022, the pharmaceutical industry spent $1 billion on lobbying. For context, this was more than five times as much as the commercial banking industry spent on lobbying during the same time period, and more on lobbying than the oil, gas, alcohol, gambling, farming, and defense industries combined.) The golden parachute mechanism (in which regulators weaken regulations and are then rewarded with high paying jobs in the industry they regulate) is just as effective. In just one shocking example, two senior FDA officials who played substantial roles in approving Moderna’s COVID-19 shot later got jobs working at Moderna.

These regulatory bodies don’t even review trial participant data, but rely on summaries supplied by the drug sponsor—something akin to relying on cigarette manufacturers to honestly report on the harms of smoking. Public health agencies must also be held accountable for failing to consistently provide fully transparent and highly informative data in easy-to-interpret formats. Based on the size of the CDCs budget and staff there is no excuse for the lack of studies done and data released in the past 3 years. They must also be questioned as to why they have constantly changed the way data are provided and shown; especially as it tends to correlate strongly with when the data start to contradict the government/Pharma narrative.

The CDC has been utterly untrustworthy for decades. A literature review by the prestigious Cochrane Collaboration on the safety and effectiveness of the influenza vaccine concluded that the fundamental assumptions underlying even the CDC’s universal flu shot recommendation are unsupported by the scientific evidence and, furthermore, that the CDC has deliberately misrepresented the science in order to support its policy. When a handful of honest CDC authors conducted a study showing that vaccinated individuals could still spread SARS-CoV-2, they could not get it published in the CDC’s own MMWR! So why are we trusting them with a rushed, experimental, universal “vaccine” for which they have zero liability yet stand to make incalculable profits?

For the record, thanks to their experimental gene therapy there are 40 new Pharma billionaires since 2020. Even Justin Trudeau is heavily invested in the Canadian company that holds the patents for the lipid nanoparticles—profiting nicely behind the scenes while shoving mandates down Canada's neck, even as the rest of the world is lifting them day by day. And the NIAID, Fauci’s division of the NIH, co-owns the patent on the Moderna vaccine, among thousands of other pharma patents. NIAID will earn millions from this vaccine’s revenue, with several NIH employees (and their heirs) personally receiving up to $150,000 annually from Moderna vaccine sales. The Government Accountability Office estimated recently that the NIH has earned $325 million in 2020 alone, $700 million in 2022-2023, and earned $2 billion in royalties since 1991 from its patents for FDA-approved drugs. (As psychiatrist Aaron Kheriaty points out in his book The New Abnormal, one of the reasons more scientists failed to challenge our misguided Covid policies, which were often presented to the public without even the pretense of scientific rigor, is that the vast majority of biomedical research in the United States is underwritten by the NIH, with funding controlled by a small group of NIH insiders like Fauci—many of whom stay in power for decades.)

Recently, the House released a bombshell report on the censorship leviathan on Saturday, confirming what’s been alleged in Missouri v. Biden: that the Election Integrity Partnership, later rebranded the Virality Project for covid censorship, was set up and directed by the Department of Homeland Security's CISA agency as a government cutout to launder the federal censorship enterprise. The Virality Project was a government front to coordinate censorship, full stop. Stanford's involvement in these operations gave them the veneer of academic respectability; but EIP & Virality were engaged in direct censorship, not "research".

“Fact checkers”

Fact checkers were repeatedly, embarrassingly wrong and people were injured and died as a result. Here’s just one fascinating and horrifying story of “fact checkers” in action. Here's an absurd one. Here’s a sickening one. And here’s a terrifying one.

Who are these so-called fact checkers and why do we think they know more than scientific and medical experts? Let’s start with one of the biggies, factcheck.org, which is funded by a grant from an organization run by Obama's former CDC director, whose assets contain Johnson & Johnson stock. It also receives millions from the Gates Foundation, while Bill Gates is heavily invested in the pharmaceutical industry. Open.Online is another fact checker with suspiciously close ties to pharma—specifically the law firm representing Pfizer—and is known to have written blatantly dishonest fact checks covering multiple misdeeds by Pfizer. In other words, the vaccine companies control the flow of information about vaccines. Welcome to the world of "independent fact checkers.”

Now how about Facebook’s fact checks? First, it's critical to note that almost no article Facebook employees censor is fact-checked by anyone; they merely rely on an initial fact-check of one person's article critical of, say, masks, and then trot out that same fact-check as an excuse for zapping any article questioning the wisdom of mask-wearing, even if the points raised in said article are completely different from the issues addressed in the first fact-check.

The idea that simply calling oneself a fact checker makes one an expert is beyond absurd. Recruiters for fact checker organizations don’t even require a college degree, much less a medical one. Unpaid interns are often put in charge of which science is allowed and which is not. And when your fact checker is funded by Big Pharma, who do you think gets censored in the end?

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but “science” is a skeptical method of investigation, not a collection of approved beliefs.

-Jeff Childers, Esq

ARTICLES

Censorship and Defamation Weapons of Control

Strong evidence that the executive branch of the federal government has been colluding with social media to censor content on social media platforms

Public health agencies aren't following the science

Maryl Nass testimony to New Brunswick legislature (2019) regarding Pharma corruption & conflicts of interest

Media Misinformation in the Age of Covid (Sept 2022)

How Twitter Rigged the Covid Debate

An Insider's Guide to “Anti-Disinformation"

Washington Post and New York Times Overturn Their Own "Pentagon Papers Principle”

An effort to Educate Massachusetts State Reps hamstrung by biased reporting

Time to ban drug advertising on TV in America?

Media censorship - Lessons from ABC TV

FBI's role in the unconstitutional government-run Censorship-Industrial Complex

Slaying the Censorship Leviathan

How a Cybersecurity Agency Colluded With Big Tech and “Disinformation” Partners to Censor Americans

US And UK Military Contractors Created Sweeping Plan For Global Censorship In 2018, New Documents Show

RFK Jr, letter to fellow liberals (2022)

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/letter-to-liberals-ebook-20220802.pdf?r=rhz6p

Lawsuit reveals vast censorship scheme by Big Tech and the federal government

https://nypost.com/2022/10/23/lawsuit-reveals-vast-censorship-scheme-by-big-tech-and-the-federal-government/

DHS meets with Twitter, Facebook, Wikipedia & more monthly to coordinate 'content moderation' efforts (2022)

https://thepostmillennial.com/dhs-leaks-starting-in-2020-dhs-began-meeting-with-twitter-facebook-wikipedia-and-more-monthly-to-coordinate-content-moderation-efforts

Censorship and Suppression of Covid-19 Heterodoxy: Tactics and Counter-Tactics

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11024-022-09479-4

The pharmaceutical industry is dangerous to health

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9610448/

The Censorship-Industrial Complex

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-censorship-industrial-complex/

The EU Extends its Censorship Powers

https://brownstone.org/articles/vlops-eu-extends-censorship-powers/

Covid Censorship Proved Deadly: Government & social-media companies colluded to stifle dissenters who turned out to be right

https://www.wsj.com/articles/covid-censorship-proved-to-be-deadly-social-media-government-pandemic-health-697c32c4

A Guide to Understanding the Hoax of the Century

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/guide-understanding-hoax-century-thirteen-ways-looking-disinformation

How Taxpayer-Funded NIH Foundation Funnels Millions to Big Pharma

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/taxpayer-funded-nih-foundation-funnels-millions-big-pharma/

White House Covid Task Force Members Cashed in on Pandemic Panic

https://brownstone.org/articles/white-house-covid-task-force-members-cashed-in-on-pandemic-panic/

France Teeters on the Brink

https://brownstone.org/articles/france-teeters-on-the-brink/

VIDEOS

Trusted News Initiative and what it means for global media censorship)

https://odysee.com/@PANDA:3b/trustednewsinitiative:d

RFK Jr slams the corrupt system of Big Pharma, Anthony Fauci, and the FDA

https://dailyclout.io/robert-kennedy-jr-slams-the-corrupt-system-of-big-pharma-anthony-fauci-and-the-f-d-a-video/

Toby Rogers on the (sham of a) VRBPAC meeting Jun 14, 2022

https://rumble.com/v18hezf-toby-rogers-on-the-vrbpac-meeting-jun-14-2022.html

Ex BlackRock Mgr Edward Dowd, data & financial market expert, on C19 fraud & economic collapse

https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vax-deadliest-fraud-in-history-edward-dowd/

Dr Mike Yeadon Former CSO & VP Allergy Respiratory Research Pfizer Global (Oct 2020)

https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0/Dr-Mike-Yeadon-Former-CSO---VP-Allergy-Respiratory-Research-Pfizer-Global,-29th-Oct-2020:1

On Pfizer's Former Global Head of Respiratory Diseases, the Whistleblower Dr Mike Yeadon

https://odysee.com/@MaajidNawaz:d/EP8-Radical:9

The failure (betrayal) of the left

https://brownstone.org/video-podcast/lockdowns-on-the-left-interview-with-max-blumenthal/

Documentary on how the mainstream Covid narrative has stripped our collective rights

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/film-screening-uninformed-consent/

Maajid Nawaz on censorship & free speech

https://odysee.com/@MaajidNawaz:d/RadicalShow1:a

On Missouri vs Biden, challenging Big Tech censorship of everything C19 & esp vaccine injuries

https://rumble.com/v1kozxx-uncensored-whos-naked-power-grab-and-vaccine-sociopaths.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2

Media and Bias in the Era of COVID-19

https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/Weekly_Webinar_November09:3

How the powerful captured the public; incredible interview with RFK Jr.

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2023/02/how-the-powerful-captured-the-public-during-the-pandemic-kim-iversen-interviews-robert-f-kennedy-jr/ref/8/

Militarized Healthcare

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/rfkjr/episodes/Militarized-Healthcare-with-Sasha-Latypova-e20go74

What Missouri v. Biden Means for Free Speech

https://rumble.com/v32zj7e-what-missouri-v.-biden-means-for-free-speech.html

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty on Censorship & Control

https://rumble.com/v3xjefm-censorship-and-control.html

Former Pfizer Employee Reveals Contaminations in COVID Vaccines

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/former-pfizer-employee-reveals-contaminations-in-covid-vaccines/

How to see past the propaganda

Joe Rogan with John Abramson, MD, Harvard Medical School Lecturer, national drug litigation expert, and author of "Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Health Care and How We Can Repair It"