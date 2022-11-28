Who I am

I’m a certified sexuality counselor and published author (articles, essays, short stories, poetry, and one book with more on the way), currently residing in Austin, Texas. That’s what I do, anyway. Who I am is a bit more complex.

For starters, I’m the least tribal person I know. I’m not constrained nor influenced by what my friends, peers, or community thinks of me. To say I march to a different drummer is the understatement of the century. I don’t identify with any one political party. Though I voted straight Democrat all my life, I am now a single issue voter for medical freedom and bodily autonomy.

I was raised in a middle-class, suburban, Catholic family, and while I’m not super close with them I love my parents and siblings dearly. I’m the classic “redheaded stepchild” basically—the middle of 5 and for most of my life as rebellious as could be. For example, I’ve spent close to 30 years working in the sex industry (stripping mostly, though the rest of that story will come out when I finally pen book #3). Most importantly, I’m as critically thinking a person as you’re likely to meet. I don’t have a string of degrees but my IQ tests somewhere around 140. I was a straight A high school student who graduated early and loved nothing more than research paper assignments because on top of being a wild & crazy, hard drinking & drugging punk rock cum rock-and-roll chick in my teens and 20s, at my core I have always been unabashedly bookish, cerebral, & brainy.

I’m clean and sober since 1997. Spiritual, not religious, though I consider that a personal topic and won’t waste your time on it. Self-employed all my life, firmly & eternally nonmonogamous (and making the most of it), I spend my free time traveling, running, dancing, reading, biohacking, and endlessly researching everything I find of interest. I am a true blue autodidact. My mind is as open as my gams are fabulous. I went into this COVID research solely to parse out the truth, and then do my best to share it with close friends, contacts, and whatever strangers stumble on it.

I believe intimate connection makes life worth living and that includes platonic relationships. I love my friends, as small a circle as I keep it. I care about my family and am concerned for their wellbeing. I have a mission in life and in a word it is sexual healing. But I’m also someone who earlier in life had one foot in the grave (after multiple self-destructive, suicidal years in my late 20s) and happens to know a fuck-ton about healing & health in general. So I took a detour from work and writing for 3 months (3 years really) to learn and share as much as possible this crazy COVID / mRNA jab story.

In 2023 I intend to shift focus to writing my 2nd book, about dating, sex, and intimacy. If you’re interested I can be found on Facebook, Twitter (once Elon reinstates me), Gettr, and Instagram, or my website www.KristinCasey.com

Another trait of mine is that I easily admit when I’m wrong—a trait sorely lacking in the world, unfortunately. I’ve done my best in the following posts, but fully intend to edit them as needed if and when anything in them is proven wrong. Comments and thoughtful input (referenced, when appropriate) are always appreciated, after you’ve read all 12 posts and viewed a significant portion of the extensive supplemental materials, obviously.

What this is

Everyone who knows me knows I’ve been researching and prepping to write my 2nd book all year long. Two months ago I realized I could not focus on it while all this COVID bullshit (the lies, fraud, corruption, etc.) was swimming around in my head. So I decided to write it down and get it out of my cranium, then finally be able to focus on writing what I know best (another memoir, this one about dating, sex, and intimacy). After this COVID document reached 35,000 words I realized I may as well post it somewhere instead of sending it to my friends’ and family’s inboxes. So here you go…I’d say “enjoy” but you’d have to be batshit crazy to like anything you’re about to read. Read it anyway. It’s not hyperbole to say your life or the life of someone you love may depend on it.

I’m posting the full document I’ve written, here, in 12 or so parts. The following posts represent less than 3% of the information I’ve studied over the past 2.5-3yrs. Each of the categories begin with basic facts necessary to understand the bones of a subject, followed by lists of relevant links. A few of the linked articles and videos are repeated under different categories (particularly a handful of longer videos that cover multiple topics).

I don’t expect anyone to carve out the time I have (3,000 hours and counting) to absorb the truth of what’s taken place over the past 3yrs. I DO expect those who truly care about their health, their loved ones’ health, and the state of the country and world, to dedicate some time—even piecemeal, like, say, 2hrs/day for 8 weeks—and a genuinely open mind to this pursuit. I don’t think 100hrs total is too much to ask, but if you do, please select a few categories that mean the most to you and start there. (I recommend this 30min video, the Ron Johnson panels, and RFK’s book The Real Anthony Fauci as your bare minimum “homework.” If you have been vaccinated PLEASE READ my Vaccine Injury post and click every single link therein. To understand the truth of vaccines previous to C19 Turtles All the Way Down is also a must read.)

Also note, I’m not asking anyone to believe all of the following—only to recognize its validity. That this is real science and these are real experts, most at the top of their field—doctors and scientists who’ve never gone against the grain in their lives, who, with nothing to gain and everything to lose are determined to open up a conversation. To engage in a healthy public debate—something inherent to true scientific inquiry. Also, to set aside your politics and recognize there is nothing partisan about viruses, greed, or corruption. This is an equal opportunity mess-of-a-lifetime we’re in. Or, as eminent British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, an early promoter of Covid vaccines, now describes this, as “perhaps the greatest miscarriage of medical science we will witness in our lifetime.”

For the record, I have scientific studies, stats, and other highly credible evidence to back every claim in these posts. Due to time constraints I’ve added as many hyperlinks as I had quick access to at this time, with more to be added in coming weeks and months as I get streamlined & organized. The scientific claims I make are fully in line with current medical literature.

Lastly, you will notice in many instances the word vaccine contained in “quotes”—which I’ve used because the experimental mRNA shot does not, and never has, fit the longstanding authentic definition of vaccine. (Historically, vaccines, by definition, attempt to prevent infection and transmission. Also the entire point of a vaccine is to get immune exposure to the antigen/pathogen without the risks associated with infection with the live virus or disease.) A vaccine that does not prevent infection or transmission, and is comprised of a potently toxic and energetically bioactive protein, is not a vaccine by any conventional definition. It is therefore an inappropriate term as such. However, for ease of reading, I’ve reluctantly employed the term in this treatise, as it’s become the most commonly identifiable descriptor for the experimental C19 mRNA injection.

[A final note. As I am not an expert in science, medicine, or most of this type of research, I have relied on the interpretations and analysis of others I trust—MDs, PhDs, researchers, scientists, data analysts, etc.—many of them fellow Substackers I follow. At times—since this document originally was merely going to be emailed to my personal contacts—I lifted entire sentences and paragraphs (mostly a handful of technically or medically intense ones) in half a dozen or more places, over the following 7 posts (from “Virus Origins” to “Vaccine Injury”). I would very much like to credit the original authors but through the course of writing this treatise I neglected to notate who wrote what. If you find I’ve lifted a paragraph from your work, PLEASE let me know so I can either revise it to your liking or more hopefully simply give you credit where due.]

Post script: I’m wide open to constructive criticism and notes on everything from content to grammar! Please lay it all on me in the comment sections, thanks.

Categories:

^KC, 2022