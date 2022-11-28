“…what began as a public health crisis is still a public health crisis, but it’s an economic crisis, and educational crisis, a moral crisis, and a social crisis on top of that. The last four aspects of this crisis, which are much the worst aspects, are entirely manmade.”

-Lord Sumption, former UK Supreme Court Justice

I would go a step further than Lord Sumption and say that this perceived acute public health crisis has created a real systemic chronic health and fear crisis. One that will last for decades.

Our public health “leaders”—Fauci, Birx, and Redfield—did daily press conferences handing down arbitrary diktats, yet not one of them ever treated a C19 patient or worked in an emergency room. They knew nothing. Fauci should have created an international communications network linking the world's 11 million frontline doctors to gather real-time tips, safety protocols, and early treatment practices. He should have created hotlines and dedicated websites for medical professionals to call in with questions, to consult with each other on the latest innovations, and escalate public knowledge about the most successful strategies. They did none of this. They never published a single treatment protocol!

“The Best Practices for defeating an infectious disease epidemic," says Yale epidemiologist Harvey Risch, "dictate that you quarantine and treat the sick, protect the most vulnerable, aggressively develop repurposed therapeutic drugs, and use early treatment protocols to avoid hospitalizations." Not only was none of this done but in most cases the exact opposite was.

Masks

C19 is mostly airborne. The WHO carried water for China by claiming that the virus was only droplet-borne. Our own CDC absurdly claimed that it was mostly transmitted by fomite-to-face contact, which, given its rapid spread from Wuhan to the rest of the world, would have been physically impossible. Large drops (cannonballs or not), if they hit you at all, enter the upper respiratory tract and are very difficult to reach the lungs—and if they do, they cause a much lesser amount of damage than aerosols. Aerosols are the major danger, because they go directly to the lungs and set up camp, where they do their most destructive work.

Surgical masks do not protect you from aerosols. The virus is too small and the filter media has too large of gaps to filter it out. They may catch respiratory droplets and keep the virus from being further expelled by someone who is sick—or more likely, actually increase the spread of virus particulate by micronizing oral droplets—but they do not filter a cloud of infectious aerosols if someone were to walk into said cloud. In fact they can create the very concentrated plume of aerosols that cause C19 infection!

Wearing a mask to keep from getting or giving C19 is as effective as trying to swat a fly with a chainlink fence.

A Massachusetts school study showed that during the Delta wave, kids were actually MORE likely to transmit infections if both of them were wearing masks than if neither was. Furthermore, most masks are made of micro plastics which are known carcinogens. One recent study shows some masks expose the wearer to high levels of toxic volatile chemicals created during the mask's manufacturing process. Here are four studies documenting toxic materials in masks that leach out, including heavy metals, organic chemicals (plasticizers & solvents), microplastics, microfibers, and free radicals—many carcinogenic. Masks collect bacteria that can make the wearer sick and also lower oxygen levels causing a cascade of other issues, particularly in children. In some people they cause anxiety, headaches, shortness of breath, acne, skin irritations, and “mask mouth” (provocation of gingivitis, candidiasis, halitosis, and cheilitis). A recent German study showed that dangers of mask induced CO2 re-breathing include neuron death & learning impairment (in children), stillbirths & birth defects (in pregnant women), and testicular toxicity (in adolescents).

There has never been a shred of evidence to support the use of cloth masks during C19. The CDC never ran a single cluster RCT! And there are zero quality studies suggesting surgical masks are effective in protecting against C19 or any respiratory infection. On the contrary, we have known for decades, as a medical fact, they are useless in preventing the spread of respiratory viruses (and in fact we now know they do more harm than good). Surgeons never wore masks to slow colds, but, rather, to stop bacteria-riddled spittle—and there’s little evidence they even work for this! None of the more recent studies show any effectiveness whatsoever. '

Recently, a massive international research collaboration that analyzed several dozen rigorous studies focusing on "physical interventions" against C19 and influenza found that they provide little to no protection against infection or illness rates. (Dr. Tom Jefferson, lead author and senior associate tutor at the University of Oxford, in a rare interview, condemned “overnight experts” and criticized the multitude of scientifically baseless health policies of the pandemic.) The study, published in the peer-reviewed Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews (the gold standard of reviews), is the strongest science to date refuting the basis for mask mandates worldwide. (Articles attempting to debunk the review are full of shit and being debunked themselves right and left.)

Aside from scientific evidence, there’s plenty of real-world evidence that masks do nothing to halt the spread of disease. For example, in Kansas, counties without mask mandates actually had fewer Covid “cases” than counties with mask mandates. The same held true for Florida school districts. And North Dakota and South Dakota had near-identical case figures, despite one having a mask-mandate and the other not.

Also, the by-products of the production of masks are enormous. The magnitude of discarded masks and PPE is even larger. One analyst noted that this was an “ecological disaster in the making.” No consideration to recycling or disposal was or is being made.

Social distancing

The 6-foot guidelines are absolutely useless and based on zero data. The minimum safe distance to protect oneself from an aerosolized virus is to be 15+ feet away from an infected person, no closer. Realistically, no public transit is safe. Also realistically, society cannot function in a world where everyone stays 15+ feet apart.

School Closures

Healthy school age children were never at significant risk from the virus. Their risk of dying from a C19 infection was effectively zero. Nor were they at risk of developing enough of the virus in their system to exhibit symptoms much less transmit it to their parents, teachers, or grandma (one study actually shows protective benefits from being around children during the pandemic), yet we robbed them of two years of vital educational and social experiences, causing incalculable damage and dramatic losses in their mental and social development. Previous to C19, we had studies out of Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, and other countries, showing school closures was a pointless policy that would make no scientific sense. Sweden did not close their schools and it had no measurable effect on the numbers of cases among children, nor did it produce any increased risk for teachers. Yet we mandated 2yrs of isolation for our children, regardless.

Lockdowns

The decision to lock down wasn’t based on empirical data, but on the word of the Chinese authorities as conveyed by Anthony Fauci’s deputy at NIAID, Clifford Lane—a single guy relying on reports from a dictator. Basically, the world (in a bizarre kind of lockstep) has been fighting a virus from China with a public health policy from China that transforms the world into China. Unelected bureaucrats discarded decades of planning overnight and, with concerted fear mongering, embarked on a coercive and indiscriminate lockdown experiment (based on discredited worst case scenario modeling from the Imperial College off London), guided by China and those with close ties to it. Meanwhile, all the harms of lockdowns were strongly warned about by many voices in many venues. In addition, the virus was much better understood back then and openly discussed, thus we knew for certain that the panic and fear were being wildly overblown.

Governments around the world seized unprecedented powers during the pandemic. The result was an unprecedented disaster, as recently demonstrated by two exhaustive analyses of the lockdowns’ impact in the United States and Europe. “Most likely lockdowns represent the biggest policy mistake in modern times,” says Lars Jonung of Lund University in Sweden, a coauthor of one of the new reports. He and two fellow economists, Steve Hanke from Johns Hopkins University and Jonas Herby of the Center for Political Studies in Copenhagen, sifted through nearly 20,000 studies for their book, Did Lockdowns Work? as detailed in this City Journal article.

Early in the “pandemic” 3,300,000 businesses were unconstitutionally shut down (60% of which became permanent) without due process, scientific citation, just compensation, or public hearings. (One third of all restaurants in California were permanently shut down.) Nationwide 1.4 million hospital staff were laid off during lockdowns at the peak of the pandemic, while private health insurance companies doubled their earnings (on money not being spent on patient care). In 2020 alone, workers lost $3.7 trillion, while billionaires gained $3.9 trillion. There were 30,000,000 extra deaths in developing nations due to grounding their economies to a halt. The World Bank found that the pandemic led to 97,000,000 more people being in [extreme] poverty in 2020. (One WHO official actually admitted, “lockdowns have just one consequence ... making poor people an awful lot poorer.”) The overall consequences to children are gobsmacking. Three million of them disappeared from public school systems. Suicides and rates of depression went off the charts. (Beaches, the safest place on the planet during the worst of the crisis were unconscionably closed for the duration, and skateparks were filled with sand—while, to date, there is not a single confirmed case of outdoor transmission.)

These policies did the opposite of what we were promised: they caused more deaths than they saved, caused the virus to spread even worse than it would have had we continued to live our lives as before (the Amish, who did literally nothing different than they ever have, experienced similar excess deaths in 2020 to the rest of the world, for older people and those with comorbidities), upended what was left of the middle class, and devastated the working class, all while magically increasing the wealth of the richest among us. (The World Inequality Report produced by a network of social scientists estimated that billionaires this year collectively own 3.5% of global household wealth, up from slightly above 2% at the start of the pandemic in early 2020. All told, they have engineered the biggest shift of wealth in human history: $3.8 trillion from working people to a handful of billionaires, many from Silicon Valley, while also creating 500 new billionaires.) Johns Hopkins conducted a widely shared meta analysis in which they concluded “that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

Hospital Protocols

Typically in a situation like this the first thing the medical community does is search for repurposed drugs that may help treat a new disease. This was not only not done but was actively, even virulently suppressed. Below I address the many protocols & products proven to effectively treat C19 at various stages, which Big Pharma, the media, the mainstream medical community and regulatory agencies still refuse to acknowledge, despite mountains of evidence to their effectiveness. Meanwhile C19 victims were told to stay home until they couldn’t breathe, then and only then would they be admitted to the hospital (leaving their loved ones, as potential advocates, outside) to be treated in ways that for the most part ended up killing them. Never in the history of medicine has this (non)approach been taken, as it defies the very concepts of science and the practice of medicine.

In those who have critical C19-induced sepsis, hypoxia, coagulopathy, and ARDS, the most common treatments are intubation, injected corticosteroids, and blood thinners. This is not the correct treatment for C19. In severe hypoxia, cellular metabolic shifts cause ATP to break down into hypoxanthine, which, upon the reintroduction of oxygen, causes xanthine oxidase to produce tons of highly damaging radicals that attack tissue. This is called ischemia-reperfusion injury, and it’s why the majority of people who go on a ventilator die. In the mitochondria, succinate buildup due to sepsis does the same exact thing; when oxygen is reintroduced, it makes superoxide radicals. Make no mistake, intubation will kill people who have C19. This is one of many reasons the death count has been hugely over-counted; many (maybe most) C19 deaths were of people with C19, not from, C19. In hospitals most of them were killed by ventilators and/or secondary bacterial pneumonia.

Vaccines & mandates

Firstly, where there is risk, there must be choice. It is a violation of standing and enforceable public health regulations safeguarding people against unwanted experimentation. This is not abstract. It’s the law. And while presidents and prime ministers worldwide are claiming “no one was forced to take the vaccine,” the public record tells a very different story.

Secondly, this was always and ONLY a pandemic of the old, fat, and unhealthy. A rigorous analysis of international seroprevalence data shows a median infection fatality rate (IFR) of 0.035% for those aged 0-59, who represent 86% of the global population. In other words, the survival rate for 6.8 billion people across the world who were infected with C19 in 2021 was 99.965%. None of these people needed an experimental, rushed to market, poorly performing “vaccine.” (The FDA claims to have analyzed Pfizer's trial data in only 22 days, which is physically impossible and should actually have taken six months to complete.)

The vast majority of deaths were in people over 65, most of them in their 80s with multiple comorbidities. The young, fit, healthy population were at no more risk than of the flu, especially kids. It is unconscionable to mandate an experimental medical procedure to people who don’t need it, especially when it’s only moderately effective (according to Fauci himself!) and extremely short-lived in those who DO (the old, fat, and unhealthy). Focused care means to focus prevention and treatment on the at risk population (advice that is now, 2.5yrs later, what even the clueless CDC recommends). And not only do the vaccines do nothing more than reduce symptoms for a brief (3-4 month) period, after THAT they have negative efficacy (meaning the vaccinated are MORE likely to get sick and transmit the virus than the unvaccinated).

Launching a mass vaccination campaign with a leaky “vaccine” during a pandemic basically ensures the virus will evolve to elude antibodies. Under selective evolutionary pressures, the virus appears to have developed mutations that enable it to transmit more easily and escape antibodies elicited by vaccines and prior infection. Case in point, bivalent vaccines that target the Wuhan and BA.5 variants prompt the immune system to produce antibodies that target viral regions the two strains have in common. But XBB has evolved to elude antibodies induced by the vaccines and breakthrough infections. The mass “vaccination” campaign has ensured a constant string of variants we will now have to live with for the rest of our lives.

The mRNA shot is not a sterilizing vaccine, thus does not prevent infection or transmission. It was never tested or even developed to (despite reams of official lies to the contrary). Luc Montagnier, a French virologist and recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine, warned that these types of vaccines don’t stop the virus, they do the opposite—they “feed the virus” and facilitate its development into stronger and more transmittable variants. In October of 2021, a study proved that viral loads were no different in vaccinated or unvaccinated people with C19. This key finding, in accord with other data that proved the vaccines inefficacious, was virtually ignored. To be very clear: these non-sterilizing “leaky” vaccines, mean that the vaccinated are perfect carriers, because when they’re carrying high levels of the virus they often don’t know it, then go out and socialize as if there’s no way they can catch it or pass it on. In other words, those who are vaccinated are a threat to the unvaccinated, not the other way around. So this became a “pandemic” of the vaccinated (as well as the old, fat, and unhealthy).

Furthermore, these “vaccines” were deployed worldwide with contracts strong-arming the various countries who signed them to carry the full burden of liability for harm, exempting the manufacturers (Pfizer & Moderna) completely. Market forces that typically support and ensure some level of safety were thrown out the widow without a glance.

Effective Treatments & OTC Applications (denied & suppressed)

Raising vitamin D levels, cleaning the air with affordable in home air filters & ozone machines (or just opening windows and doors for a constant cross breeze of fresh clean air), Listerine and other mouthwashes, various nasal rinses like Xlear (especially with xylitol and iodine), Pepcid-AC, topical hypochlorous acid, daily vitamin C (plus NAC, glutathione, melatonin, quercetin, zinc, copper, selenium, etc.), daily low dose ivermectin (as a prophylactic), well-fitted N95 masks for crowds, travel and close contact situations, and CO2 nebulizers (for post close contact situations) all help prevent infection & transmission. All were ignored, suppressed, or outright denied in an effort to fear monger the public into believing nothing would save us but the C19 (pseudo) “vaccine.” How many lives could’ve been saved by instructing the elderly to open their windows and use a nasal rinse twice a day? We’ll never know because they were denied that life-sparing, long-known, simple as hell medical information. (UK doctors were bizarrely instructed not to prescribe vitamin D to patients, and one American doctor is actually being sued by the government for recommending vitamin D, yet by some estimates it brought about a 55% reduction in disease severity and 80% of all hospitalizations could’ve been avoided with that one simple recommendation.)

All of the above points I have personally known or suspected since spring 2020 thanks to the experts I follow. They knew based on their education, experience, and subsequent C19 investigations. The question is, why didn’t Anthony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, Joe Biden, Fox News, and Rachel Maddow? (As for Walensky, although the CDC director has made many recommendations, she has never, not once, not a single time, run a study to test if the recommendation works—which is at best incompetence, and at worst complete and utter scientific malfeasance.)

More to the point, why did they actively block any semblance of debate while insisting we ignore and defy all previously known and newly discovered science on it? Instead, for whatever reason, to whatever end, the powers that be implemented policies that ran counter to everything we knew about public, mental, social, developmental, and immunological health, as well as virology, epidemiology, and pandemic management. Catastrophic & irreparable damage was done to global economies, psyches, legal institutions, and trust in political & scientific leadership. All of it foreseeable.

^Still shot from documentary linked below, “Battleground Melbourne”

