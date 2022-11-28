Many of the doctors and researchers being censored by medical boards, the US and other governments, and the world’s biggest technology companies are not fringe figures. These are mainstream scientists, many of them leading experts working in prestigious universities and/or hospitals, some of whom have authored books and published dozens or even hundreds of papers and whose studies have been widely cited. Some of them are editors of scientific/medical journals and some are heads of medical wards or clinics.

It’s vital to understand the systematic disinformation & smear campaigns most of the following experts have been subjected to based on their differing opinions to the official (pharma/gov’t) narrative. All the following experts are near or at the top of their field, with not only zero previous complaints filed against them (and no valid current complaints), but more papers published than most other experts in their field. So with their spotless records and stellar credentials—with nothing to gain and literally everything to lose—these men and women still abided their personal morals and professional ethics by speaking out against what they saw as deceitful bureaucratic pronouncements and widespread unethical and fraudulent medical practices. Many of them have lost everything—careers, reputations, livelihoods. Yet none have recanted a word. Instead, they’ve labored ad nauseam providing huge bodies of evidence to backup their challenges through solid scientific methods.

Their wikipedia pages have been changed. They’ve lost their jobs and journal positions, had their peer reviewed papers retracted (even post-peer review, which is historically unprecedented) without explanation (also never before experienced in the medical journal world), their board credentials ripped from them, their incomes decimated. Instead of retracting or acquiescing, they’ve thrown themselves into deeper research & broader platforms to uncover the lies and help the injured. They are brilliant and heroic, and again—despite the Big Pharma funded smear campaigns—TOP EXPERTS in their fields.

Each of them seek honest open debate. Meanwhile vaccine supporters seek censorship, deplatforming, and stifling of all discussion. That fact alone speaks volumes about where the truth actually lies.

Medical fraud and vaccine injury

Early Treatment

Media coverup, data fraud, corporate & government corruption

ARTICLES

Robert Malone Responds to Trolls

A few things to know about RFK Jr

Moderna's CMO Believes Spikes from the mRNA Vaccine Get to the Heart

Why Robert Malone didn’t make up the term “mass formation psychosis”

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya's Congressional Testimony on the Censorious, Technocratic Regime

Thought Police: The Center For Countering Digital Hate

Meryl Nass says the next pandemic will see the rise of a centralized authority with unprecedented powers.

Team of Experts Rebut The Expert Opinions of BC's Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons

Harvard fires Professor Martin Kulldorff

17,000 physicians and medical scientists declare that the state of medical emergency must be lifted, scientific integrity restored, and crimes against humanity addressed.

https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/declaration-iv-restore-scientific-integrity

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, pro vaccine doctor calls for global pause of C19 vaccines

https://www.theepochtimes.com/top-pro-vaccine-doctor-calls-for-global-pause-of-messenger-rna-covid-19-vaccines_4754871.html

Former Head of Israels Defense Ministry’s Biological Institute & Vaccine Developer Speaks Out Against COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

https://thepulse.one/2023/01/23/former-head-of-israels-defense-ministrys-biological-institute-speaks-out-against-covid-19-vaccines/

VIDEOS

Ron Johnson 5hr panel of world renowned experts sharing the truth of the pandemic (starts at 40:20)

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

Ron Johnson 3+hr panel

https://rumble.com/vokrf7-sen.-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html

Ron Johnson, 90min panel on vaccines "Crony Capitalism, Big Pharma, Vaccines"

https://rumble.com/v1ejdup-crony-capitalism-big-pharma-and-vaccines-ft.-sen.-johnson-dr.-kory-dr.-malo.html?r=rhz6p

Former British Sky News exec on the vaccine injury media blackout

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/challenging-the-covid-19-narrative-former-itv-and-bskyb-news-boss-mark-sharman-speaks-with-uk

Dr Ryan Cole on how the mRNA shot depletes immune systems

https://rumble.com/v11ey6j-dr.-ryan-cole-cancer-depleting-immune-systems-and-what-we-can-do-about-it.html

Aaron Siri Testimony to AZ State Senate on vaccine policy issues

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/aaron-siri-gives-testimony-on-the-floor-of-arizona-state-senate/

ACADEMIA’S WAR ON DR. PAUL MARIK

https://thehighwire.com/videos/academias-war-on-dr-paul-marik/

Dr's Robert Malone & Geert Vanden Bosschhe discuss actual science (vs Pfizer press releases masquerading as science)

https://www.headwind.tv/headwind2malonetrailer

https://www.headwind.tv/headwind2episode2geertvandenbossche

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/headwind-3-the-debate-dr-robert-malone-vs-dr-geert-vanden-bossche_4496817.html

Brownstone Conference on COVID Crisis and Solutions With Drs. Ladapo, Cole, Bhattacharya

https://www.theepochtimes.com/brownstone-conference-on-covid-crisis-and-solutions-with-drs-malone-bhattacharya-ladapo_4890162.html

The BEST Covid19 Science Talk Ever - EVERY Question Answered for the Layperson

https://rumble.com/v1oplf6-the-best-covid19-science-talk-ever-every-question-answered-for-the-layperso.html

Viral Immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle Speaks Out

https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/FREEDOM-TV-SPECIAL-GUEST-DR-BYRAM-BRIDLE:f

Covid Vaccine Accountability Roundtable

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=525384669643176

OB-GYN Speaks Out

https://rumble.com/v46kw3x-ob-gyn-speaks-out.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2

Guernsey cardiologist calls for investigation into Covid-19 vaccine over possible side effects

https://www.itv.com/news/channel/2024-05-10/cardiologist-calls-for-investigation-into-covid-19-vaccine

UK Oncologist Dr.Angus Dalgleish talks about Turbo Cancer

Drs Ryan Cole, Peter McCullough & Kirk Milhoan in Congress

Press Conference from Japan's "Vaccine Issues Study Group" - "Unprecedented Side Effects" from COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccines May Cause Harm Five Years after Injection

UK Parliament Testimony Videos

Four doctors discuss COVID-19 vaccine injuries

MALAYSIAN and South African Doctors are exposing dangers of COVID-19 Vaccines

Austrian Vaccinator Dr.Cornelia Tschanett after 3000-4000 Vaccinations - 10% now have problems

Dr. McCullough Meets Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: Vaccinologist & Medical Specialist Review Pandemic Response Debacle

Dr. McCullough Testifies in the Pennsylvania Senate

Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi - German Parliament speech (Nov.12, 2023)

Dr. Aseem Mahotra joins Dan Wootton to discuss a new Covid study