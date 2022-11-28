Medical Experts
Many of the doctors and researchers being censored by medical boards, the US and other governments, and the world’s biggest technology companies are not fringe figures. These are mainstream scientists, many of them leading experts working in prestigious universities and/or hospitals, some of whom have authored books and published dozens or even hundreds of papers and whose studies have been widely cited. Some of them are editors of scientific/medical journals and some are heads of medical wards or clinics.
It’s vital to understand the systematic disinformation & smear campaigns most of the following experts have been subjected to based on their differing opinions to the official (pharma/gov’t) narrative. All the following experts are near or at the top of their field, with not only zero previous complaints filed against them (and no valid current complaints), but more papers published than most other experts in their field. So with their spotless records and stellar credentials—with nothing to gain and literally everything to lose—these men and women still abided their personal morals and professional ethics by speaking out against what they saw as deceitful bureaucratic pronouncements and widespread unethical and fraudulent medical practices. Many of them have lost everything—careers, reputations, livelihoods. Yet none have recanted a word. Instead, they’ve labored ad nauseam providing huge bodies of evidence to backup their challenges through solid scientific methods.
Their wikipedia pages have been changed. They’ve lost their jobs and journal positions, had their peer reviewed papers retracted (even post-peer review, which is historically unprecedented) without explanation (also never before experienced in the medical journal world), their board credentials ripped from them, their incomes decimated. Instead of retracting or acquiescing, they’ve thrown themselves into deeper research & broader platforms to uncover the lies and help the injured. They are brilliant and heroic, and again—despite the Big Pharma funded smear campaigns—TOP EXPERTS in their fields.
Each of them seek honest open debate. Meanwhile vaccine supporters seek censorship, deplatforming, and stifling of all discussion. That fact alone speaks volumes about where the truth actually lies.
Medical fraud and vaccine injury
Dr. Robert Malone (vaccinologist, one of the inventors of mRNA technology)
Dr. Ryan Cole (renowned pathologist)
Dr. Peter McCullough (highly published & renowned internist & cardiologist)
Dr. John Ioannidis (Stanford medical professor, literally the most cited medical statistician in the world)
Dr. Meryl Nass (renowned physician & researcher)
Dr. Tess Lawrie, PhD (evidence based medicine researcher)
Dr. Jessica Rose (Canadian researcher & immunologist)
Dr. Peter Schirmacher (renowned pathologist)
Dr. Brett Weinstein (evolutionary biologist)
Dr. Byram Bridle (viral immunologist, vaccinologist)
Dr. Aseem Malhotra (one of UK’s most eminent cardiologists)
Dr. James Thorpe (OB/GYN, maternal fetal medicine specialist)
Dr. Martin Kulldorff (Harvard Medical School professor)
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford University professor of medicine)
Dr. Sunetra Gupta (University of Oxford, theoretical epidemiology professor)
Dr. Aditi Bhargava, PhD (Professor of Ob/Gyn and Reproductive Sciences)
Dr. William Makis (Canadian physician, Radiology, Oncology, Immunology)
Dr. Mark Trozzi (Canadian physician, emergency resuscitation specialist)
Dr. Angus Dalgleish (Professor of Oncology at St George’s University of London)
Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan (anesthetist & perioperative physician)
Dr. Masanori Fukushima (infectious disease specialist, Kyoto University)
Dr. Mustafa Ali Mohd (Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at University Malaya)
Dr. Arne Burkhart (German pathologist, researcher, and professor)
Dr. Sucharit Bhakti (Thai-German microbiologist)
Naomi Wolff, PhD (author, professor)
Aaron Siri (attorney at law)
Matthew Crawford (data analyst)
Early Treatment
Dr. Pierre Kory (renowned pulmonary critical care specialist)
Dr. Paul Marik (renowned pulmonary critical care specialist)
Dr. Aseem Malhotra (cardiologist and evidence-based medicine expert)
Dr. Simone Gold, MD, JS (board certified emergency physician & attorney)
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (ENT)
Dr. Michelle Chechter (OB/GYN, Sau Paulo, Brazil)
Dr. Didier Raoult (the most cited microbiologist in Europe)
Media coverup, data fraud, corporate & government corruption
RFK Jr (author & attorney)
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty (MD & professor of medical ethics)
Dr. John Campbell (retired British nurse and nurse teacher)
Maajid Nawaz (political activist)
Toby Rogers, PhD (political economist)
Gavin de Becker (security expert)
Edward Dowd (ex Blackrock portfolio mgr, data analysis expert)
Dr. Marty Makary (Johns Hopkins University professor)
Dr. Vinay Prasad (Professor, Hematologist, Oncologist, Health policy researcher)
Dr. Mike Yeadon (former Pfizer VP of infectious diseases / head researcher)
Phil Harper (filmmaker & journalist)
Mark Sharman (filmmaker & former high level British news executive)
Maryanne Demasi, PhD (investigative medical reporter)
The Ethical Skeptic (data analyst & fraud investigator)
ARTICLES
Robert Malone Responds to Trolls
A few things to know about RFK Jr
Moderna's CMO Believes Spikes from the mRNA Vaccine Get to the Heart
Why Robert Malone didn’t make up the term “mass formation psychosis”
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya's Congressional Testimony on the Censorious, Technocratic Regime
Thought Police: The Center For Countering Digital Hate
Meryl Nass says the next pandemic will see the rise of a centralized authority with unprecedented powers.
Team of Experts Rebut The Expert Opinions of BC's Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons
Harvard fires Professor Martin Kulldorff
17,000 physicians and medical scientists declare that the state of medical emergency must be lifted, scientific integrity restored, and crimes against humanity addressed.
https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/declaration-iv-restore-scientific-integrity
Dr. Aseem Malhotra, pro vaccine doctor calls for global pause of C19 vaccines
https://www.theepochtimes.com/top-pro-vaccine-doctor-calls-for-global-pause-of-messenger-rna-covid-19-vaccines_4754871.html
Former Head of Israels Defense Ministry’s Biological Institute & Vaccine Developer Speaks Out Against COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines
https://thepulse.one/2023/01/23/former-head-of-israels-defense-ministrys-biological-institute-speaks-out-against-covid-19-vaccines/
VIDEOS
Ron Johnson 5hr panel of world renowned experts sharing the truth of the pandemic (starts at 40:20)
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
Ron Johnson 3+hr panel
https://rumble.com/vokrf7-sen.-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
Ron Johnson, 90min panel on vaccines "Crony Capitalism, Big Pharma, Vaccines"
https://rumble.com/v1ejdup-crony-capitalism-big-pharma-and-vaccines-ft.-sen.-johnson-dr.-kory-dr.-malo.html?r=rhz6p
Former British Sky News exec on the vaccine injury media blackout
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/challenging-the-covid-19-narrative-former-itv-and-bskyb-news-boss-mark-sharman-speaks-with-uk
Dr Ryan Cole on how the mRNA shot depletes immune systems
https://rumble.com/v11ey6j-dr.-ryan-cole-cancer-depleting-immune-systems-and-what-we-can-do-about-it.html
Aaron Siri Testimony to AZ State Senate on vaccine policy issues
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/aaron-siri-gives-testimony-on-the-floor-of-arizona-state-senate/
ACADEMIA’S WAR ON DR. PAUL MARIK
https://thehighwire.com/videos/academias-war-on-dr-paul-marik/
Dr's Robert Malone & Geert Vanden Bosschhe discuss actual science (vs Pfizer press releases masquerading as science)
https://www.headwind.tv/headwind2malonetrailer
https://www.headwind.tv/headwind2episode2geertvandenbossche
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/headwind-3-the-debate-dr-robert-malone-vs-dr-geert-vanden-bossche_4496817.html
Brownstone Conference on COVID Crisis and Solutions With Drs. Ladapo, Cole, Bhattacharya
https://www.theepochtimes.com/brownstone-conference-on-covid-crisis-and-solutions-with-drs-malone-bhattacharya-ladapo_4890162.html
The BEST Covid19 Science Talk Ever - EVERY Question Answered for the Layperson
https://rumble.com/v1oplf6-the-best-covid19-science-talk-ever-every-question-answered-for-the-layperso.html
Viral Immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle Speaks Out
https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/FREEDOM-TV-SPECIAL-GUEST-DR-BYRAM-BRIDLE:f
Covid Vaccine Accountability Roundtable
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=525384669643176
OB-GYN Speaks Out
https://rumble.com/v46kw3x-ob-gyn-speaks-out.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2
Guernsey cardiologist calls for investigation into Covid-19 vaccine over possible side effects
https://www.itv.com/news/channel/2024-05-10/cardiologist-calls-for-investigation-into-covid-19-vaccine
UK Oncologist Dr.Angus Dalgleish talks about Turbo Cancer
Drs Ryan Cole, Peter McCullough & Kirk Milhoan in Congress
Press Conference from Japan's "Vaccine Issues Study Group" - "Unprecedented Side Effects" from COVID-19 Vaccines
COVID-19 Vaccines May Cause Harm Five Years after Injection
UK Parliament Testimony Videos
Four doctors discuss COVID-19 vaccine injuries
MALAYSIAN and South African Doctors are exposing dangers of COVID-19 Vaccines
Austrian Vaccinator Dr.Cornelia Tschanett after 3000-4000 Vaccinations - 10% now have problems
Dr. McCullough Meets Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: Vaccinologist & Medical Specialist Review Pandemic Response Debacle
Dr. McCullough Testifies in the Pennsylvania Senate
Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi - German Parliament speech (Nov.12, 2023)
Dr. Aseem Mahotra joins Dan Wootton to discuss a new Covid study