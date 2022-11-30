Please leave your own questions in the comments!
Virus Origins
Why isn’t the US government (or any world government) falling all over itself to investigate the origins of this once in a century catastrophic event?
Why isn’t the media taking advantage of this catastrophe to top every newscast and plaster every headline with possible sources of the outbreak, the same way they’ve always capitalized on even minor viral outbreaks (measles, bird flu, Zika, etc.)? Where are all the investigative journalists??
Why isn’t every US (and world) citizen up in arms demanding answers and investigations into what exactly caused this once in a lifetime catastrophe—one that’s upended lives across the globe and created the greatest and fastest upward redistribution of wealth in the history of mankind?
If the virus was deadly enough to kill millions and justify an indefinite state of emergency, why has so little effort been expended to hold China accountable for its initial coverup of that virus?
Why did Fauci try to convince us that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not manipulated in a lab even though his inner circle had emailed him about “unusual features” of the virus that looked “potentially engineered”?
Failed Pandemic Response
Why were such extreme measures being taken for a disease with an infinitesimal fatality rate that primarily only affects those who are already likely to die—namely the elderly and those with serious comorbidities?
Why was a century of public health knowledge and practice turned on its head? And why did our designated leaders refuse to tolerate open debate about the unprecedented measures they enacted?
On what basis did the WHO guide the world into draconian never before used (and utterly useless) lockdowns, when they’d already been ruled out in their pandemic planning?
The initial guidance from the WHO advised using mechanical ventilators not necessarily for the patient’s benefit, but to control the spread of the virus. Why was the WHO advising doctors to violate the Hippocratic Oath?
Why were numerous, credible predictions of famine, human rights disasters, and economic collapse as a result of lockdowns ignored?
Why was not one single psychologist consulted before we forced masks on children and babies?
Why was natural immunity so long ignored?
Why were beaches and other outdoor spaces closed?
How was it permissible to ban small proprietors while “big box stores” were permitted to sell the same products blocks away?
How was the decision made to suppress and censor scientific opinions that dissented from lockdowns?
When specific proposals for targeted protection of high-risk Americans were proposed, why were they dismissed and ruled out as impossible without discussion or debate?
Why did elite western newspapers, media networks, and public health leaders so diligently repeat the absurd line that China had eliminated Covid by shutting down one city for two months?
Why did the Supreme Court and its international counterparts step aside while lockdowns were being implemented?
Why did the judiciary acquiesce to an indefinite state of legal emergency?
Why did western politicians and public health officials demonstrate so little concern for following their own Covid rules?
Why were schools and universities closed despite early evidence about the enormous age-gradient in COVID-19 mortality, early data showing that schools were not major sources of spread, and early evidence that school closures would cause enormous collateral damage to the education and mental health of children and young adults?
Why hasn’t the FDA demanded any randomized controlled trials to show the bivalent booster can reduce severe disease or hospitalizations?
Why did the CDC or NIH not fund large randomized trials to evaluate the efficacy and potential harms of mask wearing? Why didn’t policy recommendations change after the publication of randomized trial data from Denmark and Bangladesh which showed no or minimal efficacy of mask wearing by the public?
Early Treatment Coverup
If the government lied about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, what else did they lie about?
Why did they pretend like there’s no such thing as natural immunity?
Why did no one (NIH, White House, WHO, etc.) distribute or recommend vitamin D (or any other known OTC supplement or medication). Why aren’t health authorities making dietary, lifestyle, and supplement recommendations that would bolster people’s immunity—like encouraging them to eat healthy; reduce their stress levels; get proper sleep; exercise; enjoy sunshine and fresh air; and practice other habits that help prevent illness?
How is a Nobel prize winning, commonly used, safer-than-aspirin medication like ivermectin suddenly a “dangerous horse dewormer” while a novel technology injection with an unknown ingredient list, made by criminal felons, in record time (cutting every corner imaginable), with zero long term safety trials “safe and effective” for the entire population?
Medical Experts
Why would top doctors, researchers, scientists, and former Pharma executives with spotless records and stellar credentials—with nothing to gain and literally everything to lose—repeatedly and publicly question the safety and efficacy of an experimental medical procedure mandated on nearly every living human on earth, with no longterm safety trials, unless they had significant valid concerns? Where’s the profit motive? What’s the benefit to them in all this (other than that they can sleep at night and look at themselves in the mirror the next morning)?
Why won’t anyone from the CDC, FDA, WHO, or NIH have an open debate with top scientists and revered MDs such as Dr.’s Peter McCullough, Robert Malone, Ryan Cole, Pierre Kory, Paul Marik, or Aseem Malhotra?
Now that every single person listed in my “Medical Experts” post has been proven right time and time again, why aren’t Rachel Maddow or Chris Hayes jumping at the chance to have some—or even one—of them on their show?
Censorship, Regulatory Capture, Conflicts of Interest
Are our officials encouraging scientific debate and the pooling of the highest and best data? Does “this is our story and anyone who disagrees with it will be silenced, smeared, and de-platformed” instill trust?
Why are Big Tech and Big Media silencing scientists, physicians, and other knowledgeable individuals who are most qualified to speak about these matters?
Why are California and the federal government threatening physicians with loss of their licenses for spreading “misinformation,” which happens to be based on scientifically demonstrable evidence and clinical experience?
Why were so many federal officials so intimately involved in the censorship of dissenting opinions on social media?
Why do we let people who have a financial stake in research outcomes publish in scientific journals without full and clear disclosure of conflicts of interest—especially when the results involve the safety or effectiveness of a company’s products?
Why is the position at the NIH overseeing the ethics of Anthony Fauci held by his wife?
Is it not a conflict of interest for the NFL to accept 13 billion dollars from the Covid Community Corps, to push the vaccine on their players (against the Players Union’s wishes), then also be expected to honestly explain or investigate the multiple heart attacks those very vaccinated players are having?
Medical Ethics & Data Fraud
How can one deem anything “safe and effective” without long-term data?
Why are we being commanded to “Trust the Science” when scientific inquiry is a continually evolving process and requires transparency and diverse viewpoints to progress?
Why was the public kept in the dark about low early estimates of Covid’s actual infection fatality rate (IFR)?
The New York Times confirmed that at the standard cycle threshold level used for PCR testing, 85 to 90% of Covid cases were false positives. How did this practice become standard?
Why were widely-known and publicized problems with PCR testing and comorbidities ignored for purposes of counting Covid deaths?
Why did authorities promise us the vaccine would stop transmission when they knew all along it didn’t? (And if they didn’t know, why didn’t they, when the vaccine manufacturers did?)
Why did they tell us asymptomatic spread exists, when there was no evidence for such transmission and no studies demonstrating that this has occurred with past coronaviruses?
Why did they redefine “pandemic” to exclude “simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness”?
Why did they change the definition of “herd immunity” to inject the idea that it is acquired through vaccination when it was previously understood by immunologists and virologists to be achieved naturally when a virus spreads throughout a community?
Why isn’t the CDC monitoring or improving their own VAERS system, the only system set up for pharmacovigilance and also the one they’re legally REQUIRED to use as such?
Why are doctors being financially incentivized to let patients die versus saving them?
Why hasn’t the death-vax data been released, which would instantly reveal to the world the truth of their safety (or lack thereof)?
Why did Remdesivir get approved after a small FAILED observational study, when Fluvoximine had a successful RCT study that was 5x larger?
After Silkwood, Erin Brockovich, The Dallas Buyers Club (AZT scandal), Vioxx, the anthrax vaccine, JFK, Watergate, etc., why would anyone default to trusting Pharma/industry/government, versus exhibiting a healthy dose of skepticism when it was so obviously warranted?
Why have we abandoned the Nuremberg Code and thrown all known medical ethics out the window?
Vaccine Injury
Why are doctors saying “We have no idea what is causing your sudden onset of illness directly after receiving a novel experimental medical procedure, but we DO know it couldn’t possibly be the vaccine” (when in fact it’s STANDARD MEDICAL PRACTICE to assume the exact opposite)?
How is it fair to the vaccine taking public that vaccine manufactures have complete liability protection?
How “safe and effective” can these products be if the manufacturers (and the FDA!) tried to hide the raw data for 75 years?
Is the medical establishment too reliant on Pharma funding?
Why won’t pharmaceutical companies study the health records of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children? Why do they claim this would be unethical, when it would be as simple as comparing anonymized medical records between the two groups?
Why haven't the sponsors of the US vaccine program (CDC/NIH) enacted risk mitigation, or exclusion of certain groups with unacceptable risks (e.g. COVID-19 recovered, PEG allergies, blood clotting disorders, heart disease, neurological problems, pregnancy, etc.)?
Don’t Americans have plenty of excellent reasons to distrust Big Pharma?
Doesn’t it seem Pharma is being afforded the kind of trust previously reserved for companies that didn’t commit lethal criminal fraud against their fellow citizens?
Why would so many different countries, all over the world, all see increases in C19 deaths AFTER mass vaccination?
Why aren’t autopsies required for all deaths within (say) 2 weeks of a mRNA “vaccine” for which there is no other known or likely cause?
Why is the CDC allowed to get away with the shoddiest injury reporting system imaginable (VAERS), when fixing it would be incredibly easy?
Since these vaccines involve gene therapy, why is the dosing not based on weight (versus age)? Why does an 5yr old girl get the same dose as an 11yr old boy? And why does a 12yr old boy get a dose 3x the size of a boy who is 11.9yrs old?
Whistleblowers
Why are we crippling our military preparedness by discharging all unvaccinated members AND throwing away $15B invested in training (+/-800) highly specialized, experienced pilots by grounding them?
Why would service members with many years of active duty, who had accepted all other vaccines over the years, forfeit their careers and retirement incomes over the C19 “vaccine” mandate?
…and now they want amnesty??
Since when is amnesty granted before an apology and amends (restitution) are made? And how entitled does one have to be to even broach such a thing?
Why are we crippling our military preparedness by discharging all unvaccinated members AND throwing away $15B invested in training (+/-800) highly specialized, experienced pilots by grounding them?

Why would service members with many years of active duty, who had accepted all other vaccines over the years, forfeit their careers and retirement incomes over the C19 "vaccine" mandate?
