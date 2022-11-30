Please leave your own questions in the comments!

Why did Fauci try to convince us that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not manipulated in a lab even though his inner circle had emailed him about “unusual features” of the virus that looked “potentially engineered”?

If the virus was deadly enough to kill millions and justify an indefinite state of emergency, why has so little effort been expended to hold China accountable for its initial coverup of that virus?

Why isn’t every US (and world) citizen up in arms demanding answers and investigations into what exactly caused this once in a lifetime catastrophe—one that’s upended lives across the globe and created the greatest and fastest upward redistribution of wealth in the history of mankind?

Why isn’t the media taking advantage of this catastrophe to top every newscast and plaster every headline with possible sources of the outbreak, the same way they’ve always capitalized on even minor viral outbreaks (measles, bird flu, Zika, etc.)? Where are all the investigative journalists??

Why isn’t the US government (or any world government) falling all over itself to investigate the origins of this once in a century catastrophic event?

Why were such extreme measures being taken for a disease with an infinitesimal fatality rate that primarily only affects those who are already likely to die—namely the elderly and those with serious comorbidities?

Why was a century of public health knowledge and practice turned on its head? And why did our designated leaders refuse to tolerate open debate about the unprecedented measures they enacted?

On what basis did the WHO guide the world into draconian never before used (and utterly useless) lockdowns, when they’d already been ruled out in their pandemic planning?

The initial guidance from the WHO advised using mechanical ventilators not necessarily for the patient’s benefit, but to control the spread of the virus. Why was the WHO advising doctors to violate the Hippocratic Oath?

Why were numerous, credible predictions of famine, human rights disasters, and economic collapse as a result of lockdowns ignored?

Why was not one single psychologist consulted before we forced masks on children and babies?

Why was natural immunity so long ignored?

Why were beaches and other outdoor spaces closed?

How was it permissible to ban small proprietors while “big box stores” were permitted to sell the same products blocks away?

How was the decision made to suppress and censor scientific opinions that dissented from lockdowns?

When specific proposals for targeted protection of high-risk Americans were proposed, why were they dismissed and ruled out as impossible without discussion or debate?

Why did elite western newspapers, media networks, and public health leaders so diligently repeat the absurd line that China had eliminated Covid by shutting down one city for two months?

Why did the Supreme Court and its international counterparts step aside while lockdowns were being implemented?

Why did the judiciary acquiesce to an indefinite state of legal emergency?

Why did western politicians and public health officials demonstrate so little concern for following their own Covid rules?

Why were schools and universities closed despite early evidence about the enormous age-gradient in COVID-19 mortality, early data showing that schools were not major sources of spread, and early evidence that school closures would cause enormous collateral damage to the education and mental health of children and young adults?

Why hasn’t the FDA demanded any randomized controlled trials to show the bivalent booster can reduce severe disease or hospitalizations?