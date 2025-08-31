KC’s COVID Facts

KC’s COVID Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Worley's avatar
Beth Worley
Aug 31

Congratulations, good luck with the move and get well soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Stuart's avatar
Michael Stuart
Aug 31

All the very best....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 KC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture