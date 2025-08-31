I’ve been deeply honored by the attention and financial support of my wonderful, generous readers. And I must now apologize for being unable to continue posting here, especially as I had at least a few more pertinent pandemic issues to cover, from Civil Rights Abuses to Covid “Vaccine” Injury Treatments. And I do hope to pen those articles down the road at some point.

For now, having just gotten married (yay) and being in the middle of a multilayered move, intermittent travel, and 2 unexpected surgeries (boo)—one with an extended recovery period overlapping with the holidays—I’m simply unable to focus on writing much of anything for a while.

THANK YOU to everyone who read, commented, shared, and otherwise supported my efforts! The work was fulfilling and the way y’all embraced it was incredibly validating. If you keep your subscriptions (all of which are now free), you’ll be the first to know if or when I’ve started writing Substack posts again.