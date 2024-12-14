And a couple more graphics to drive home the point:

I will post more images as I come across them. Please feel free to share widely, especially on social media to combat the “vaccines save lives” rhetoric (which rarely includes any evidence, science, or valid graphs whatsoever).

Also please note that more detailed information about issues with the childhood vaccine schedule can be found in this Substack post I wrote in 2022.

https://ladycasey.substack.com/i/87439884/liability-protection-and-the-childhood-vaccination-schedule