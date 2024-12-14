Vaccine "Effectiveness" Graphs
Showing plummeting rates of disease long before vaccines were ever introduced
And a couple more graphics to drive home the point:
I will post more images as I come across them. Please feel free to share widely, especially on social media to combat the “vaccines save lives” rhetoric (which rarely includes any evidence, science, or valid graphs whatsoever).
Also please note that more detailed information about issues with the childhood vaccine schedule can be found in this Substack post I wrote in 2022.
https://ladycasey.substack.com/i/87439884/liability-protection-and-the-childhood-vaccination-schedule
From the ICAN chart, you can see the short follow ups, and, with the exceptions of only two, Covid and Dengue, none of the others use a real placebo, as they use a previous version, or, they use another altogether, or just the adjuvents (toxins). I read this in Turtles all the Way Down. This enables them to say the vaccine is as safe as previous one or a different one.
Great work. Awesome to have all this in one place.