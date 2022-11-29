Maddie de Garay’s parents describe themselves as pro-science and pro-vaccine. They enrolled her and 2 of her siblings in the Pfizer trial, excited to be “part of the solution.” Within 24 hours her condition spiraled quickly and horrifically. She’s been hospitalized numerous times, is on a feeding tube and in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the waist down. She was kicked out of the trial and never followed up with. Pfizer listed her reaction as “abdominal pain” and refuses to acknowledge her injury. (Due to how small that trial was, had Maddie’s injury been classified correctly, it alone likely would have resulted in the Pfizer vaccine never been approved for children.) Brianne Dressen, another trial participant, has come forward with a similar story—a participant in Astra-Zeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trial, she suffered severe adverse effects after one dose, was hospitalized, diagnosed with a vaccine injury, and is disabled to this day. Dressen was told not to get the 2nd shot, then was kicked out of the trial and not allowed to record her adverse events. She is aware of at least one other trial participant who suffered a similar reaction and is also missing from the AZ report.. Augusto Roux was a Pfizer trial participant in Argentina, diagnosed with pericarditis as a vaccine injury. These results were falsified in the study data and—adding insult to injury—a mental health diagnosis falsely included in his medical records. Eventually his entire case disappeared from the data. Roux states that he observed other trial participants suffering the same fate. Olivia Teseniar was part of Moderna’s trial. After 2 yrs of serious adverse reactions she now has T-cell lymphoma & leukemia. Her issues were omitted from Moderna’s submission to the FDA and her VAERS injury report has disappeared. She recorded her last meeting with the Principal Investigator of the trial. How many other participants did they drop from the trial (or trial documents) to skew the numbers in their favor?

Brook Jackson was a director of operations overseeing the conduct of Pfizer's Phase 3 C19 mRNA "vaccine" trial at several locations in Texas. When she reported the dangerous and fraudulent activities taking place onsite, the FDA—instead of investigating and addressing the situation—called her employer who then fired her. Michelle Gershman is a postpartum nurse who noticed a severely escalating rise in fetal demise reports, who went on to expose the callous indifference of her hospital administrator and the inexplicable refusal to consider the vaccine rollout as a potential cause. Alexandra Latypova, a pharmaceutical whistleblower, testifies that the industry knowingly and purposely falsified and hid damaging data from the public in their reproductive toxicology studies. She provides internal documents with birth defects including rib abnormalities in animal fetuses, a condition in humans that could lead to lethal skeletal dysplasia. “They accepted fraudulent test designs, substitutions of test articles, glaring omissions and whitewashing of serious signs of health damage by the product, then lied to the public on behalf of the manufacturers” states Latypova. (See links below for more individual and groups of whistleblowers.)

The mandates had a profound impact on the airline industry, resulting in a slow-moving disaster. Those who didn’t comply got grounded. Of those who DID comply, some were promptly injured and grounded. (There was a 300% increase in long-term disability claims filed at American Airlines in the first half of 2022. Pilots are reportedly dying at Southwest Airlines at over 6x the normal rate after the “vaccine” roll out.) Others live in fear that (thus far) undetected heart damage or future blood clots will eventually injure and ground them. Pilots and aviation specialists across the world are speaking out and warning the public, aviation authorities, and airlines about the disastrous fallout from the C19 "vaccines" and mandates [8], [9], [10], [11] [12], [13], [14], [15], [16], [17], [18], [19]. Their message is extremely clear. Use of the C19 “vaccines” violated the airline industry’s own golden rule of Safety First. The shots were not adequately tested, and subsequent injuries from their rollout have been substantial. The injuries, both known and still unknown, pose a grave risk to aviation safety. To then coerce or force aviators to take these products via mandate is an even bigger act of negligence when it comes to degrading flight safety. The FAA, to their huge discredit, has not followed up with a single injured pilot. Instead, they inexplicably widened the allowable parameters (doubled them, in fact) for EKG detectable heart damage in working pilots. Multiple cardiologists have broached the need for a widespread screening for heart issues, tracking blood markers for troponin and D-dimer levels, and in many cases cardiac MRIs. Freedom Flyer groups are calling for investigations into the FAA and for the resignation of US Federal Air Surgeon Susan Northrup.

Some of the most damning of all whistleblowers are the military pilots and doctors. (See links for interviews with multiple military and airline pilot whistleblowers.) The following story of the DMED data speaks for itself.

The DMED is the official database of our 1.4M active duty DoD servicemen—and all their reports are made solely by healthcare providers. Their records show a marked increase in 2021 in conditions that are known or suspected side effects of the C19 “vaccines.” This was brought to their attention by multiple military whistleblowers (doctors observing in real time, with horror, skyrocketing rates of disease in their military patients). They’ve stated that Pfizer’s own biodistribution study is basically a roadmap that accurately predicts the vaccine injuries that they are seeing. The list below represents exactly the same ailments reported to the VAERS vaccine injury system since the C19 “vaccine” rollout.

The military’s response was to state "that the DMED data was incorrect for the years 2016-2020” and to immediately take the DMED system offline, supposedly to identify and correct the root-cause of the data corruption. It’s worth noting that among the many curious aspects of this response is that the CDC has been monitoring this data for years and never identified “corruption” as an issue. Nor did the CDC spot the horrifying (supposedly erroneous yet as-of-then uncorrected) safety signal during the entire yearlong uptick, which means their incompetent, corrupt, or both.

This is the DMED data, courtesy of 3 military physician whistleblowers showing the dramatic increase in disease perfectly inline with the timing of the rollout:

Total Number of Diseases & Injuries Reported By Year (Ambulatory) down 3%

(this is basically a control for the data set, and contradicts the “data corruption” explanation).

Total Number of Diseases & Injuries Reported By Year (Hospitalization) up 37%

Total Number of Diseases of the Nervous System By Year up 968%

Total Number of Malignant Neuroendocrine Tumor Reports By Year up 276%

Total Number of Acute Myocardial Infarct Reports By Year up 343%

Total Number of Acute Myocarditis Reports By Year up 184%

Total Number of Acute Pericarditis Reports By Year up 70%

Total Number of Pulmonary Embolism Reports By Year up 260%

Total Number of Congenital Malformations Reports By Year up 87%

Total Number of Non-traumatic Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Reports By Year up 227%

Total Number of Anxiety Reports By Year up 2,361%

Total Number of Suicide Reports By Year up 227%

Total Number of Neoplasms for All Cancers By Year up 218%

Total Number of Malignant Neoplasms for Digestive Organs By Year up 477%

Total Number of Neoplasms for Breast Cancer By Year up 469%

Total Number of Neoplasms for Testicular Cancer By Year up 298%

Total Number of Female Infertility Reports By Year up 419%

Total Number of Dysmenorrhea Reports By Year up 221.5%

Total Number of Ovarian Dysfunction Reports By Year up 299%

Total Number of Spontaneous Abortion Reports By Year DOWN by 10%

Total Number of Male Infertility Reports By Year up 320%

Total Number of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Reports By Year up 520%

Total Number of Acute Transverse Myelitis Reports By Year up 494%

Total Number of Seizure Reports By Year up 298%

Total Number of Narcolepsy & Cataplexy Reports By Year up 352%

Total Number of Rhabdomyolysis By Year up 672%

Total Number of Multiple Sclerosis Reports By Year up 614%

Total Number of Migraine Reports By Year up 352%

Total Number of Blood Disorder Reports By Year up 204%

Total Number of Hypertension (High Blood Pressure) Reports By Year up 2,130%

Total Number of Cerebral Infarct Reports By Year up 294%

ARTICLES

VIDEOS

