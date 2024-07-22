This post mainly consists of scientific studies (both peer reviewed and preprints), systematic reviews, case studies (a few key ones of the thousands out there), and other medical journal articles that support the assertions in my Vaccine Injury post from November 2022. I began bookmarking these studies in late 2021, but since I’ve surely missed some, this is not a comprehensive list. (In fact I’m still adding studies from the past 6 weeks, though they should all be included by the end of July.) It is, however, significant enough to utterly debunk the “safe and effective” propaganda of the past three years. (I will continue adding to this list indefinitely, so please check back on occasion for the most recent scientific discoveries about C19 vaccine injuries.)

I’m not a scientific researcher, data analyst, or medical professional. Neither are most of my readers. However I, and presumably they/you, are fully intellectually capable of reading and understanding the discussions and conclusions in most of the studies listed below. For those of you who prefer to skim, in most cases, after each link below, I include a short (2-3 sentence) summary of the study’s conclusions.

Some of the studies below are followed by a supporting article explaining its findings in layman’s terms. All such articles are written by experts in their field, including scientific researchers, professors, data analysts, PhDs, MDs and other medical professionals. (Some accompanying articles are under a paywall, for which I apologize, however I’m happy to email my readers free versions of any linked articles upon request.)

Lastly, please take note that much of the pro-jab jargon used in these studies is required to survive peer review. Journals are beholden to (funded and captured by) the pharmaceutical industry. Researchers have stated outright that they cannot get published on this topic without the inclusion of pro-vaccine rhetoric in their studies.

Please use this post as a resource to backup your own arguments with uninformed acquaintances who continue to believe and perpetuate the false government/Pharma narrative that the C19 “vaccines” are safe. They are not, and the following evidence couldn’t be more clear about that.

Long-term adverse events of three COVID-19 vaccines as reported by vaccinated physicians and dentists, a study from Jordan and Saudi Arabia https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2022.2039017 (Study followed 498 vaccinated physicians and dentists showed that around 6 percent reported long-term fatigue post-vaccination.)

Brief research report: impact of vaccination on antibody responses and mortality from severe COVID-19 https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2024.1325243/full (Ohio State University researchers published a stunning finding. Vaccinated Covid patients hospitalized with respiratory failure were more likely to die than the unjabbed: 70% died, compared to 37%.)

US COVID-19 Vaccines Proven to Cause More Harm than Good Based on Pivotal Clinical Trial Data Analyzed Using the Proper Scientific Endpoint, “All Cause Severe Morbidity” https://www.scivisionpub.com/pdfs/us-covid19-vaccines-proven-to-cause-more-harm-than-good-based-on-pivotal-clinical-trial-data-analyzed-using-the-proper-scientific--1811.pdf (Paper analyzed the clinical trial data for all three US vaccines and confirmed the lack of any overall benefit. There was an increase in morbidity which was highly statistically significant in all three vaccines. It concluded, “Based on this data it is all but a certainty that mass COVID-19 immunization is hurting the health of the population in general. Scientific principles dictate that the mass immunization with COVID-19 vaccines must be halted immediately because we face a looming vaccine induced public health catastrophe.”)

The anti-SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 vaccine suppresses mithramycin-induced erythroid differentiation and expression of embryo-fetal globin genes in human erythroleukemia K562 cells https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.09.07.556634v1 (Increasing doses of Pfizer mRNA vaccine cause dramatic suppression of globulin gene expression in bone marrow stem cells. Also: “searching for circulating Spike in plasma might help in understanding unexpected adverse effects following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination." Conclusion: “SARS-CoV-2 S-protein, COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 infection might have dramatic effects on the hematopoietic [blood cell production] compartment.” )

Inability to work following COVID-19 vaccination–a relevant aspect for future booster vaccinations https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0033350623002470?via=ihub ("Among 1704 health care workers enrolled, 595 (35%) were on sick leave following at least one COVID-19 vaccination, leading to a total number of 1550 sick days. Both the absolute sick days and the rate of health care workers on sick leave significantly increased with each subsequent vaccination. There is a risk of additional staff shortages due to post-vaccination inability to work, which could negatively impact the already strained healthcare system and jeopardise patient care.")

Understanding the Pharmacology of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Playing Dice with the Spike? https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/18/10881 ("Since translation of the mRNA occurs potentially and—most importantly—unpredictably in any tissues and organs, and it can be easily hypothesized that inappropriate production in vulnerable tissues may represent a major risk factor for local tissue damage, leading to myocarditis, central and peripheral neuropathies, vasculopathies, myopathies, endocrinopathies and other disease, depending on the location and amount of S protein expression.”)

On COVID vaccines: why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/end-covax.pdf (Pathology results show that 93% of people who died after being vaccinated were killed by the vaccine. Explanatory video here .)

Previous COVID-19 infection but not Long-COVID is associated with increased adverse events following BNT162b2/Pfizer vaccination https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.04.15.21252192v1 (This research suggests that serious side effects from these vaccines are more common in those who already possess natural immunity.)

Immune imprinting, breadth of variant recognition, and germinal center response in human SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(22)00076-9 (Vaccine spike antigen and mRNA persist for at least two months in lymph nodes—which was as long as the study looked for them. Protein production of spike is higher than those of severely ill COVID-19 patients. Vaccinated people infected with variants of Sars-Cov-2 produce antibodies biased toward the original and now extinct variant rather than the one that has actually infected them.)

The S1 protein of SARS-CoV-2 crosses the blood–brain barrier in mice https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-020-00771-8 (While this is a problem both for natural spike as well as vaccine-induced spike, it is a more serious problem for vaccine-induced spike, because natural spike clears from the body in days in most cases, whereas mRNA-infected cells can continue to produce spike for months, or even longer with repeated booster shots.)

Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S027869152200206X (﻿The spike protein is neurotoxic, and it impairs DNA repair mechanisms. It also induces a profound impairment in type I interferon signaling with a causal link to neurodegenerative disease, myocarditis, immune thrombocytopenia, Bell’s palsy, liver disease, impaired adaptive immunity, impaired DNA damage response and tumorigenesis. Explanatory article here )

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters for Young Adults: A Risk-Benefit Assessment and Five Ethical Arguments against Mandates at Universities https://jme.bmj.com/content/50/2/126 (“Using CDC and sponsor-reported adverse event data, we find that booster mandates may cause a net expected harm: per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented in previously uninfected young adults, we anticipate 18 to 98 serious adverse events, including 1.7 to 3.0 booster-associated myocarditis cases in males, and 1,373 to 3,234 cases of grade ≥3 reactogenicity which interferes with daily activities. Given the high prevalence of post-infection immunity, this risk-benefit profile is even less favourable.”)

Shedding of infectious SARS-CoV-2 despite vaccination https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1010876 (“We found that a large proportion of people with infection despite full vaccination had high levels of virus in their bodies, regardless of sex or the type of vaccine they received. Our study was one of the first to demonstrate the possibility that vaccinated people could play a role in spreading COVID.” Explanatory article here .)

Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine - Part 1 https://journalofmetabolichealth.org/index.php/jmh/article/view/71 (“In the non-elderly population the “number needed to treat” to prevent a single death runs into the thousands. Re-analysis of randomised controlled trials using the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology suggests a greater risk of serious adverse events from the vaccines than being hospitalised from COVID-19. Pharmacovigilance systems and real-world safety data, coupled with plausible mechanisms of harm, are deeply concerning, especially in relation to cardiovascular safety.” The paper concludes by calling for an immediate suspension of all Covid 19 vaccinations “A pause and reappraisal of global vaccination policies for COVID-19 is long overdue”)

The spike hypothesis in vaccine-induced adverse effects: questions and answers https://www.cell.com/trends/molecular-medicine/fulltext/S1471-4914(22)00189-7 (Most virus [via infection vs injection] spike protein remains in respiratory tract while mRNA vaccine induced spike protein production occurs in internal organs and tissues, which can exert more systemic effects. Conclusion: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines under some circumstances induce high and possibly toxic amounts of S protein in organs and tissues, in turn leaking into the circulation.)

SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA vaccine sequences circulate in blood up to 28 days after COVID-19 vaccination https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/apm.13294 (Vaccines, which are usually live attenuated or killed virus, or a harmless protein, should be in the body only a few days as immunity is being generated. After that, the vaccine material is cleared by the reticuloendothelial system. Having foreign genetic code in the form of synthetic RNA loaded on lipid nanoparticles with PEG in the blood stream for a month has many adverse implications. Explanatory article here .)

Detection of recombinant Spike protein in the blood of individuals vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2: Possible molecular mechanisms https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/prca.202300048 (In this exacting study, vaccine-derived spike protein was found in 50% of the biological samples as late as six months after the last dose. And nowhere does the study state that spike protein production ends after 187 days--that's simply as long as the study tested for it--which makes it a disturbing possibility that spike protein production in the body never actually ends. Explanatory article here .)

Potential health risks of mRNA-based vaccine therapy: A hypothesis https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306987723000117 (“Susceptible individuals would then expectedly have an increased risk of DNA damage, chronic autoinflammation, autoimmunity and cancer. In light of the current mass administration of nms-mRNA vaccines, it is essential and urgent to fully understand the intracellular cascades initiated by cellular uptake of synthetic mRNA and the consequences of these molecular events.”)

Concern about the Effectiveness of mRNA Vaccination Technology and Its Long-Term Safety: Potential Interference on miRNA Machinery https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/2/1404 (Conclusions: “The disruption of miRNA biogenesis machinery is responsible for several human pathologies. miRNA dysregulation is associated with the development of clinical complications during COVID-19 infection. SARS-CoV-2-encoded miRNAs can affect the host’s immune response [and] contribute to the onset of other longer-term diseases. The dysregulation of the host miRNA range that modulates multiple gene expressions can influence cancer development.” Explanatory article here .)

BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous pathogens and Toll-like receptor agonists https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2023.1242380/full (Study showed that 29 COVID-vaccinated children aged 5-11, had markedly decreased immune responses to various bacteria and fungi [many pathogens that are quite common and serious or even deadly] 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer. Many specific immune reactions declined by a factor of over ten times. Explanatory articles here and here .)

Hematologic abnormalities after COVID-19 vaccination: A large Korean population-based cohort study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.11.15.23298565v1 (Authors searched a giant Korean medical database for correlations between mRNA vaccination and blood disorders and found a strong correlation showing a substantially increased risk of certain blood disorders after mRNA vaccination: nutritional anemia, hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, coagulation defects, and neutropenia. They specifically found that “Incidence rates of hematologic abnormalities in the vaccination group three months after vaccination were significantly higher than those in the nonvaccinated group.” Also, "In conclusion, COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of hematologic abnormalities." Explanatory article here .)

Broad-spectrum of non-serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: A population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.11.15.23298566v2 (Working from a giant Korean medical database, scientists examined the “incidence rate and risk” of a wide spectrum of “non-fatal adverse events” including: gynecological, hematological, dermatological, ophthalmological, otologic, and even dental problems following C19 vaccination. After analyzing the data, the researchers found a strong correlation in nearly every area between mRNA vaccination and increased risk of an immune-related adverse event, with only a couple exceptions. "Conclusions: The three month risks of incidental non-fatal, immune related adverse events are substantially higher in the vaccinated subjects than in non-vaccinated controls." This data suggests that the mRNA vaccines make people sicker in nearly every possible way.)

N1-methylpseudouridylation of mRNA causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06800-3 (Scientists discovered that in addition to the toxic “spike protein,” mRNA vaccines have a weakness that introduces “read errors,” making vaccinated individuals produce nearly random proteins with unknown and unpredictable effects. Scientists found that 25-30% of vaccinated people experience unintended immune response. mRNA COVID vaccine technology, using pseudouridine instead of uridine, creates potential for “frameshifting,” which means that the cellular machinery erroneously skips one genetic “bit,” causing all subsequently read data to become garbled. The lost “bits” of genetic translation lead to garbage proteins produced by vaccinated bodies at random.What consequences can occur due to garbled reads of COVID-19 genetic codes and the expression of junk frameshifted proteins? Nobody knows. Explanatory articles here , here , and here . Videos here and here .)

The mRNA-LNP vaccines – the good, the bad and the ugly? https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2024.1336906/full (“the latest data raise serious concerns about the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines. Here, we review some of the safety and efficacy concerns identified to date. We also discuss the potential mechanism of observed adverse events related to the use of these vaccines and whether they can be mitigated” Explanatory article here .)

Exploring COVID-19 Vaccines ‘Safety Signal’ Data on Vigiaccess.org: A World Council for Health Report https://osf.io/preprints/osf/67njd (Conclusions: It Cannot Be Said That Covid-19 ‘Vaccines’ Are Safe. “Whilst further investigation is needed to establish causation, based on the substantial numbers of deaths and SAEs associated with the COVID-19 vaccines on VigiAccess.org, the strategy of COVID-19 vaccination programmes worldwide should be reconsidered.” Explanatory article here .)

COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X24001270 (Groundbreaking global study on 99 million vaccinated people reveals increases in neurological, blood, and heart conditions associated with COVID-19 vaccines. Explanatory article here and video here .)

mRNA vaccine boosters and impaired immune system response in immune compromised individuals: a narrative review https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10238-023-01264-1 (“A considerable body of evidence indicates a correlation, and some recent studies even suggest causation, highlighting the potential for mRNA COVID-19 boosters to have adverse effects on the immune system. This is particularly relevant in the case of immunocompromised individuals, where the overall cost-to-benefit ratio may lean toward the negative.” Simply put, COVID-19 genetic vaccination is an invitation for transplant organ failure. Explanatory article here .)

Gene-based COVID-19 vaccines: Australian perspectives in a corporate and global context https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0344033823007318 (“Neither risk nor cost can justify these products for the vast majority of people. Lack of efficacy against infection and transmission, and the equivalent benefits of natural immunity, obviate mandatory therapeutics. With the many gene-based pharmaceuticals planned, a new era of pathology lies ahead. We should pause, reflect, and reaffirm essential freedoms, welcome the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, embrace natural immunity, and lift all mandated medical therapy.” Explanatory article here .)

Is the US’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System broken? https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj.p2582 (This article from Nov 2023 is remarkable in what it implies. The BMJ doesn’t come out directly and accuse the CDC of lying but it comes very close: "The BMJ has learnt that in the face of an unprecedented 1.7 million reports since the rollout of covid vaccines, VAERS’s staffing was likely not commensurate with the demands of reviewing the serious reports submitted, including reports of death. While other countries have acknowledged deaths that were “likely” or “probably” related to mRNA vaccination, the CDC—which says that it has reviewed nearly 20 ,000 preliminary reports of death using VAERS (far more than other countries)—has not acknowledged a single death linked to mRNA vaccines." Explanatory article here .)

National Academies Committee on Review of Relevant Literature Regarding Adverse Events Associated with Vaccines March 30 2023: Written material accompanying oral remarks. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369755622_National_Academies_Committee_on_Review_of_Relevant_Literature_Regarding_Adverse_Events_Associated_with_Vaccines_March_30_2023_Written_material_accompanying_oral_remarks (“These comments contain a number of novel analyses conducted relating to Covid-19 vaccine safety.”)

COVID-19 vaccines – An Australian Review https://www.opastpublishers.com/open-access-articles/covid19-vaccinesan-australian-review.pdf (This scathing paper has to be read to be believed but here’s the big takeaway: “mRNA vaccines are neither safe nor effective, but outright dangerous.” Summary article here .)

The Novelty of mRNA Viral Vaccines and Potential Harms: A Scoping Review https://www.mdpi.com/2571-8800/6/2/17 (The COVID-19 vaccines are known to be unsafe for several reasons: 1) the Wuhan Spike protein damages cells, tissues, organs, and causes blood clotting, 2) the lipid nanoparticles may have toxicity from the PEG or polysorbate 80 or from syncytia formation, 3) the mRNA appears to be resistant to ribonucleases and is not broken down in the body. As some point the mRNA or fragments could interfere with gene function or alter other microRNAs that are managing the human genome. Explanatory article here .)

‘Spikeopathy’: COVID-19 Spike Protein Is Pathogenic, from Both Virus and Vaccine mRNA https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/11/8/2287 ("This paper reviews autoimmune, cardiovascular, neurological, potential oncological effects, and autopsy evidence for spikeopathy." Also, " Treatment modalities for ‘spikeopathy’-related pathology in many organ systems, require urgent research and provision to millions of sufferers of long-term COVID-19 vaccine injuries. We also advocate for the suspension of gene-based COVID-19 vaccines and lipid-nanoparticle carrier matrices, and other vaccines based on mRNA or viral-vector DNA technology.” Comprehensive explanatory article here .)

Potential health risks of mRNA-based vaccine therapy: A hypothesis https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306987723000117 ("If our hypothesis were to be confirmed, the implications for public health would be staggering and appalling in the context of the mass-scale COVID-19 vaccination already taking place, particularly if the nms-mRNA enters brain, bone marrow, and – if already present in the vaccinee – cancerous or pre-cancerous cells, or if the vaccine is administered to females early in their pregnancy and the nms-mRNA transfects embryonic cells.")

Serious Adverse Events of Special Interest Following mRNA Vaccination in Randomized Trials https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X22010283 (Peter Doshi—senior editor of the BMJ—study concluding that Covid vaccines were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest of 12.5 per 10,000 vaccinated. And that the excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest surpassed the risk reduction for COVID-19 hospitalization. Explanatory articles here , here , and here .)

Pathogenic antibodies induced by spike proteins of COVID-19 and SARS-CoV viruses https://europepmc.org/article/PPR/PPR357777 (Preprint article found that “these pathogenic antibodies, through a mechanism of Antibody Dependent Auto-Attack (ADAA), target and bind to host vulnerable cells or tissues such as damaged lung epithelium cells, initiate a self-attack immune response, and lead to serious conditions including ARDS, cytokine release, and death. Moreover, the pathogenic antibodies also induced inflammation and hemorrhage of the kidneys, brain, and heart. Furthermore, the pathogenic antibodies can bind to un-matured fetal tissues and cause abortions, postpartum labors, still births, and neonatal deaths of pregnant mice.”)

Pathogenic priming likely contributes to serious and critical illness and mortality in COVID-19 via autoimmunity https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32292901/ (The COVID-19 vaccination program causes Disease Enhancement, likely via numerous possible means: from molecular mimicry leading to autoimmunity, or antibody-dependent enhancement. Explanatory article )

Incidence of Guillain-Barré Syndrome After COVID-19 Vaccination in the Vaccine Safety Datalink https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35471572/ (explanatory article : The incidence rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 person-years was 34.6 during the 1 to 21 days after administration, much higher than the historical background rate of 2 per 100,000 person-years.)

Molecular mimicry between SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein and mammalian proteomes: implications for the vaccine https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12026-020-09152-6 ("Finally, this study once more reiterates the concept that only vaccines based on minimal immune determinants, unique to pathogens and absent in the human proteome, might offer the possibility of safe and efficacious vaccines." In other words, vaccines need to eliminate the regions of the Spike protein that mimic human proteins in order to avoid triggering autoimmunity.)

Autoimmune inflammatory reactions triggered by the COVID-19 genetic vaccines in terminally differentiated tissues https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08916934.2023.2259123 (Production of a foreign protein in the human body has turned out to be a disaster as illustrated in paper. Reasons why: 1) each cell that takes up the vaccine expresses the protein in the cell surface initiating autoimmune attack, 2) the tissue distribution appears to be wide involving organs where this attack could be lethal (heart, brain, bone marrow, etc.), 3) both the genetic material and the Spike protein are long lasting (months to years) which is long enough to cause an autoimmune syndrome which may be permanent. Explanatory article here .)

IgA Vasculitis Following COVID-19 Vaccination: A French Multicenter Case Series Including 12 Patients https://www.jrheum.org/content/50/2/252.long (The major points of this paper are: 1) auto-immune disease will happen after genetic vaccinations of any type and IgA vasculitis is just the tip of the iceberg, 2) skin rashes can be the only clue to internal organ damage and the need for treatment. Explanatory article here .)

New-onset autoimmune phenomena post-COVID-19 vaccination https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/imm.13443 (Conclusion: emerging evidence has indicated that new onset of autoimmune manifestations including VITT, autoimmune liver diseases, GBS and IgA nephropathy appears to be associated with COVID-19 vaccines. The plausible mechanisms include molecular mimicry, the production of particular autoantibodies and the role of certain vaccine adjuvants. Further studies are warranted.)

Role of the antigen presentation process in the immunization mechanism of the genetic vaccines against COVID-19 and the need for biodistribution evaluations https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35298029/ (All cells that take up mRNA express foreign proteins on the cell surface inviting an immediate auto-immune attack on cells harboring the mRNA and it’s protein products.)

Autoimmune inflammatory reactions triggered by the COVID-19 genetic vaccines in terminally differentiated tissues https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08916934.2023.2259123 (The conclusions are inescapable, mRNA vaccines will cause autoimmunity in all applications. "Numerous studies report the onset of autoimmune reactions following COVID-19 vaccination. The histopathological data provide indisputable evidence that demonstrates that the genetic vaccines exhibit an off-target distribution, causing the synthesis of the spike protein and thus triggering autoimmune inflammatory reactions” Explanatory article here .)

Safety of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in people with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases: results from the EULAR Coronavirus Vaccine (COVAX) physician-reported registry https://ard.bmj.com/content/81/5/695 (A rheumatologic database published in the BMJ showed that 37% of patients had an adverse response to COVID vaccination, and 4.4% of those vaccinated experienced an exacerbation of a pre-existing autoimmune condition. Explanatory article here .)

The Potential Role of SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccines in Multiple Sclerosis Onset and Reactivation: A Case Series and Literature Review https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/15/7/1569 (Authors reported numerous cases of either flares of existing MS or de novo disease in patients who either had SARS-CoV-2 infection, vaccination, and likely both. It is well known that other viral infections can flare MS, however, there were clear-cut cases of mRNA vaccines causing new cases of MS. Paper suggests some de novo cases were completely avoidable by declining COVID-19 vaccination from the start. Explanatory article here .)

Oncogenesis and autoimmunity as a result of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination https://www.authorea.com/users/455597/articles/737938-oncogenesis-and-autoimmunity-as-a-result-of-mrna-covid-19-vaccination (“In this paper, we have provided an extensive review of the role of Treg cells in the immune system, with a particular focus on the apparent disruption of their behavior caused by the mRNA vaccines. It appears that the vaccines typically induce an intense IgG antibody response due to the toxicity of the spike protein, along with an extreme inflammatory response through cytokine release by T cells, and, ultimately, the potential for autoantibodies to attack the tissues through recognition of non-self spike protein on the cell surface.” Explanatory article here .)

Factors associated with stroke after COVID-19 vaccination: a statewide analysis https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2023.1199745/full (A statewide study that followed 5 million people living in Georgia found that those who contracted COVID-19 within 21 days of vaccination were at the highest risk of stroke.)

Incidence and outcomes of splanchnic vein thrombosis after diagnosis of COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccination: a systematic review and meta-analysis https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11239-022-02732-3 (Because the Spike protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 causes blood clotting, most venous thromboembolic syndromes are seen in both COVID-19 patients and those who took the vaccines. It is likely that the highest risk patients are those who have cumulatively been exposed to the Spike protein via multiple injections and one or more occurrences of COVID-19 illness. Explanatory article here .)

Thromboembolic Events after COVID-19 Vaccination: An Italian Retrospective Real-World Safety Study https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/11/10/1575 (Both Pfizer and Moderna cause blood clots at similar rates, although Moderna causes more pulmonary emboli and Pfizer more leg clots. For Pfizer & Moderna, women account for 70% of blood clots. Moderna had 7.1 thromboembolic events per 100,000 doses, Pfizer 7.6 per 100,000. [J&J and AstraZeneca were 5-6x that amount.] “We may have underestimated rates of thrombotic adverse events”)

Thrombosis Development After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Administration: A Case Series https://assets.cureus.com/uploads/case_report/pdf/166699/20230803-25065-1ra698e.pdf (“Thrombosis associated with mRNA-derived vaccines is not yet recognized as a separate entity by formal societies. As a result, no clear guidelines or expert opinions exist on the ideal management.”)

Adverse events following COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: A systematic review of cardiovascular complication, thrombosis, and thrombocytopenia https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/iid3.807 (“Cardiovascular (CV) events such as thrombosis [most common], thrombocytopenia, stroke [most common after Moderna], and myocarditis frequently occur with the mRNA vaccines studied. A significant number of studies included in our review reported BNT162b2 events, which presses the need to conduct more research into the CV implications of mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine.” Keep in mind usually <50 deaths with a widely used, novel product prompts a worldwide recall. To have 284 well described deaths in one year as a result of cardiovascular and or thrombotic complications is a striking finding in the medical literature for products that are still on the market and promoted by public health agencies all over the world. Explanatory article here .)

Safety Profiles of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Using World Health Organization Global Scale Database (VigiBase): A Latent Class Analysis https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40121-022-00742-5 ("We found five distinguished clusters of serious AEs following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, with a high proportion of vascular disorders, including pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, and thrombosis, along with respiratory disorders. Mainly, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered due to the pandemic resulted in a massive number of AEs following COVID-19 vaccination.")

Sialylated Glycan Bindings from SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein to Blood and Endothelial Cells Govern the Severe Morbidities of COVID-19 https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/23/17039 (Spike protein causes the clumping of blood cells, whether by infection or vaccine injection. Explanatory video here .)

Extensive splanchnic vein thrombosis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination: A Vascular Liver Disease Group (VALDIG) initiative https://journals.lww.com/hep/abstract/9900/extensive_splanchnic_vein_thrombosis_after.747.aspx (“in 72% of cases, no other cause for SVT could be identified following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. These cases were different from patients with nonvaccine–related SVT, with lower incidence of prothrombotic conditions, higher rates of bowel ischemia, and poorer outcome.” Explanatory article here .)

COVID-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202406.1236/v1 (Study compares the rates of cerebral thrombosis among COVID-19 vaccine recipients to the large number of individuals who take an influenza vaccine annually. Compared to influenza vaccines given over 34 years, COVID-19 vaccines in 36 months of use had over 1000-fold increased risk of most blood clot events, and compared to all vaccines combined administered over 34 years, this risk remained at over 200-times greater with COVID-19 vaccination. Explanatory article here .)

Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan https://assets.cureus.com/uploads/original_article/pdf/196275/20240408-14533-1avkjxd.pdf ("Conclusions: Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS- CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine. These particularly marked increases in mortality rates of these ERα-sensitive cancers may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination rather than COVID-19 infection itself or reduced cancer care due to the lockdown.")

The CD147 Epitope on SARS CoV2 and the Spike in Cancer, Autoimmunity and Organ Fibrosis https://www.qeios.com/read/S86J75 ("TNFα in partnership with glycosylated CD147 conspires to create the fertile soil for de novo and recurrent cancer. CD147 is present on the spike protein S (virus or vaccine) despite claims to the contrary." Also, "Booster doses and recurrent infections repeatedly stoke the production of TNFα, associated with the spike in the aggressive triple negative form of breast cancer")

S2 subunit of SARS-nCoV-2 interacts with tumor suppressor protein p53 and BRCA: an in silico study https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32619819/ (An in silico modeling study that concluded the S2 segment of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein could be anticipated to inhibit the p53 and BRCA1/2 tumor surveillance systems. Importantly, the S2 segment has not been found in the body after the infection, however, it is readily produced in large quantities after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. This suggests C19 infection may not promote cancer growth but C19 vaccine injections may. Explanatory article here .)

The impact of BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine on adaptive and innate immune responses https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.03.21256520v2 (explanatory article : “These COVID-19 mRNA injectable products are causing, yes, causing, immune system dysregulation - and not just in the context of the adaptive system, but in the context of the innate system . Not only that, but these findings provide very good reasons as to why we are seeing resurgences of latent viral infections and other adverse events.”)

SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.04.12.589252v1.full (“In summary, we identified the SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit as a factor that interrupts p53 binding to MDM2 in cancer cells and demonstrated the suppressive effect of SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 on p53 signaling in cancer cells. As loss of p53 function is a known driver of cancer development and confers chemo-resistance, our study provides insight into cellular mechanisms by which SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 may be involved in reducing barriers to tumorigenesis” Explanatory article here .)

Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer? https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0141813024022323 (“it has been discovered that the mRNA vaccines inhibit essential immunological pathways, thus impairing early interferon signaling. Within the framework of COVID-19 vaccination, this inhibition ensures an appropriate spike protein synthesis and a reduced immune activation. Evidence is provided that adding 100 % of N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to the mRNA vaccine in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis, while non-modified mRNA vaccines induced opposite results, thus suggesting that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could aid cancer development.” Explanatory article here .)

Types and Rates of COVID-19 Vaccination in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Microsatellite Stable and Instable Non-Metastatic Colon Cancer https://www.cureus.com/articles/260109-types-and-rates-of-covid-19-vaccination-in-patients-with-newly-diagnosed-microsatellite-stable-and-instable-non-metastatic-colon-cancer#!/ (Exposure to the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine was associated with a > 6-fold increased risk for this form of cancer. “In this case-control study, we revealed that the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine is associated with dMMR non-metastatic colon cancer. The BNT162b2 vaccine is associated with the higher risk of dMMR non-metastatic colon cancer” Explanatory article here . )

Oncogenesis and autoimmunity as a result of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination https://www.authorea.com/users/455597/articles/737938-oncogenesis-and-autoimmunity-as-a-result-of-mrna-covid-19-vaccination (Study shows that repeated injections of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are taking down immune surveillance for nascent malignant cells while at the same time inducing autoimmunity. Explanatory article here .)

Transfected SARS-CoV-2 spike DNA for mammalian cell expression inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells and increases cancer cell viability after chemotherapy exposure https://www.oncotarget.com/article/28582/text/ (According to the study, spike protein may promote cancer survival and growth through blocking the function of a crucial cancer suppressor gene known as p53. The gene—the most commonly affected by cancer—stops cancer cell growth and encourages DNA repair. Researchers also found that cancer cells containing spike protein subunits displayed increased resistance to chemotherapy. “We saw enhanced cancer cell viability in the presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit after treatment with several chemotherapy agents.” Explanatory articles here here .)

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis https://www.cureus.com/articles/209584-sars-cov-2-vaccination-and-the-multi-hit-hypothesis-of-oncogenesis#!/ (A major journal just published a peer-reviewed paper listing eight different ways the vaccines can cause new cancers or make regressed cancers flare up again. The authors then said that since there was so much evidence the jabs promote cancer, the drugmakers should be forced to prove the shots don’t cause cancer in order to continue. “This comprehensive literature review aims to highlight the potential that COVID-19 genetic vaccines, particularly mRNA vaccines, have to fulfill the multi-hit hypothesis of oncogenesis as originally proposed by Sutherland and Bailor in 1984, in that they elicit a pro-tumorigenic milieu favorable to cancer progression and/or (metastatic) recurrence.” Explanatory article here .)

Determinants of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/20420986241226566

(“COVID-19 vaccination is strongly associated with a serious adverse safety signal of myocarditis, particularly in children and young adults resulting in hospitalization and death.” Also ,”Given the close temporal relationship and the context of the reporting it seems clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are deterministic for myocarditis.”)

OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in children and adolescents

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.05.20.24306810v1

(A groundbreaking study by researchers from Oxford, Leeds, Harvard, and Bristol has confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis only appear in children and adolescents following COVID-19 vaccination, not after infection. This extensive research analyzed official government data from over 1 million English children and adolescents. Key findings include: (a) all cases of myocarditis and pericarditis during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals and (b) over 50% of children who had myocarditis following the shot required hospitalization. Explanatory articles here and here.)

Improved diagnosis of COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis with cardiac scarring identified by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.03.20.24304640v1

(In this study of patients with COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis, 47% had persistently abnormal MRI scans far more than a year after the initial diagnosis of vaccine damage. These patients may have permanently scarred hearts by COVID-19 vaccination and could have a lifetime of worry about severe outcomes years into the future. Explanatory article here.)

Forensic analysis of the 38 subject deaths in the 6-Month Interim Report of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trial

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/86

(An analysis found that many deaths in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Trials program occurred after the data cutoff used to create the briefing booklet reviewed by the FDA Advisory Committee (VRBPAC). This effectively concealed mortality data from the approval decision. “Pfizer/BioNTech should have voluntarily made known any new information that could contribute to the FDA’s decision. It was factually misleading for them not to do so." The bottom line is that the cardiovascular disaster that occurred in the vaccinated population that took place once the public program was started could have been anticipated if we had public reporting and analysis of these deaths from the trials. This is what data fraud looks like. Explanatory article here.)

Cardiac side effects of RNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: Hidden cardiotoxic effects of mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 on ventricular myocyte function and structure

https://bpspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/bph.16262

(“Here we demonstrated for the first time, that in isolated cardiomyocytes, both mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 induce specific dysfunctions that correlate pathophysiologically to cardiomyopathy. Both RyR2 impairment and sustained PKA activation may significantly increase the risk of acute cardiac events.” Explanatory articles here and here.)

Duration of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine persistence and factors associated with cardiac involvement in recently vaccinated patients

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41541-023-00742-7

("These results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines routinely persist up to 30 days from vaccination and can be detected in the heart" Also, "Serious adverse complications due to these vaccines may include anaphylactic reactions, myocarditis, pericarditis, myocardial infarction, cerebral sinus thrombosis, stroke, pulmonary embolism, neuropathies, and autoimmune hepatitis.")

Assessment of Myocardial 18F-FDG Uptake at PET/CT in Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2–vaccinated and Nonvaccinated Patients

https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/full/10.1148/radiol.230743

(Authors found nearly all patients who got the jab had some cardiac injury. Myocardial metabolism is changed in COVID-19 vaccinated subjects. Heart FDG PET scans are markedly abnormal in this large study of vaccine recipients. Of interest, among those with a sore arm after the shot, there were more striking differences in the heart scan than those without a sore arm. Explanatory article here.)

Cardiovascular Assessment up to One Year After COVID-19 Vaccine–Associated Myocarditis

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.123.064772

(Study found that of young persons who had heart damage confirmed by MRI and underwent a second scan one year later, 58% had residual abnormalities suggesting a scar could be forming in the heart muscle. Of 40 adolescents evaluated, 73% had no cardiac symptoms--so without an evaluation, the parents would have had no idea their child was suffering heart damage from the COVID-19 vaccine. Also 18% of cases initially had reduced left ventricular ejection fraction indicating risk for the development of heart failure.)

Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after COVID-19 mRNA-1273 booster vaccination

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ejhf.2978

(Researchers studied 777 jabbed healthcare workers, measuring their troponin levels—a marker for cardiac injury—and performed cardiac tests on those whose levels were elevated. They found elevated troponin levels in 40 people and 22 cases of actual myocardial injury. So about 1 case in 35 had vaccine-induced heart damage. )

Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ehf2.14680

(Study reviewed 28 fatal cases from 14 papers and concluded in all cases the vaccine was the proximate cause of death. Without vaccination, these patients with an average age of 44 would be alive today. They also conclude using the Bradford-Hill criteria, that cardiac death after vaccination can be inferred using epidemiological criteria, in other words, unexplained cardiovascular deaths in the vaccinated with no prior antecedent disease are likely caused by vaccination. Explanatory article here.)

Cytokinopathy with aberrant cytotoxic lymphocytes and profibrotic myeloid response in SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine–associated myocarditis

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciimmunol.adh3455

(Study of a clinical cohort consisting of 23 patients hospitalized for vaccine-associated myocarditis and/or pericarditis. A full 80% had not recovered by their 6 month followup, suggesting vaccine induced myocarditis is not “transient” as the FDA and CDC claim. Explanatory article here.)

Observed versus expected rates of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination: a population-based cohort study

https://www.cmaj.ca/content/194/45/E1529

(“postmarketing studies have suggested an association between mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and myocarditis, among other adverse events after immunization, which has raised concern regarding the safety of mRNA vaccines, specifically among younger populations.” Study concludes that boys are at a higher risk of myocarditis with the 3rd Pfizer booster.)

Excess risk for acute myocardial infarction mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.28187

(A study from scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center showed an alarming rise in deadly heart attacks in the second year of the pandemic—which correlates to the vaccine rollout. Explanatory article here.)

Catecholamines Are the Key Trigger of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis: A Compelling Hypothesis Supported by Epidemiological, Anatomopathological, Molecular, and Physiological Findings

https://www.cureus.com/articles/110419-catecholamines-are-the-key-trigger-of-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-induced-myocarditis-a-compelling-hypothesis-supported-by-epidemiological-anatomopathological-molecular-and-physiological-findings#!/

(This study suggests adrenaline might be a trigger for sudden cardiac arrest in young people who have been given the C19 “vaccines.”)

Clinical outcomes of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination in four Nordic countries: population based cohort study

https://bmjmedicine.bmj.com/content/2/1/e000373

(The authors worked for health departments of the four Nordic countries. They were tasked with looking at their entire populations, seeking out instances of myocarditis and reviewing vaccination records. In their countries: 530 people had myocarditis from the vaccine, 109 had myocarditis from Covid-19. As far as deaths: 27 persons died from vaccine myocarditis, 18 died from Covid-related myocarditis. Explanatory article here.)

Clinical cardiovascular emergencies and the cellular basis of COVID-19 vaccination: from dream to reality?

https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(22)00498-2/fulltext

(the cellular basis for the wide range of mechanisms the lead to cardiac arrest in a COVID-19 vaccinated person are described. Explanatory article here.)

SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and increased myocarditis mortality risk: A population based comparative study in Japan

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.10.13.22281036v2

(The study concludes that the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with a higher risk of myocarditis death in all age groups, including the elderly)

Myocarditis Cases Reported After mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccination in the US From December 2020 to August 2021

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346

(In this descriptive study of 1626 cases of myocarditis in a national passive reporting system, the crude reporting rates within 7 days after vaccination exceeded the expected rates across multiple age and sex strata. The rates of myocarditis cases were highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males aged 12-24)

Changes of ECG [EKG] parameters after BNT162b2 vaccine in the senior high school students

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00431-022-04786-0

(A report where both cardiac symptoms and ECG changes were recorded after the first and second injections. The results are alarming. After the second injection of mRNA 17.1% of students reported cardiovascular symptoms.)

Myopericarditis After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination Among Adolescents and Young Adults

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2798866

(Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, reports heavy causalities with 854 adolescents in published studies suffering from myocarditis. The mean age was 16 years and 90% were boys and 74% of the time it occurred after the second dose. Hospitalization, always considered a serious adverse event occurred in 93% and 87% had late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) on cardiac MRI indicating inflammation and scar formation. Sixteen percent had left ventricular dysfunction (LVD) which is a precursor to heart failure. Both LVD and LGE are predictors of sudden cardiac death. While the studies in this analysis did not follow children over years, it can be inferred that some of these children will go on and suffer cardiac arrest and sudden death.)

Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post–COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061025

(Harvard School of Medicine, had 13 young boys and 3 girls hospitalized with myocarditis and available for study. All the subjects had large quantities of free circulating Spike protein generated from the vaccines while control subjects without myocarditis did not. The Spike protein they had, evaded the apparently sufficient library of antibodies that were supposed to neutralize it. Thus, it is possible that some persons do not make specific neutralizing antibodies after injection, and thus, the Spike protein is able to circulate and damage the body, specifically the heart muscle.)

Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-022-02129-5

(Study found 20% of all “sudden deaths” happening shortly after COVID vaccination were caused by myocarditis. The study was done on an older population, meaning that that figure would likely be higher for a younger cohort. Study authors state: “During the last 20 years of autopsy service at Heidelberg University Hospital we did not observe comparable myocardial inflammatory infiltration.” Explanatory article here.)

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01630-0

(“First, there was an increase in the risk of myocarditis within a week of receiving the first dose of both adenovirus and mRNA vaccines, and a higher increased risk after the second dose of both mRNA vaccines.” Also “Myocarditis is underdiagnosed in practice. Thus, our use of diagnostic codes for myocarditis from routine data suggest that the ascertainment of cardiac inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination is likely to be under-represented” and “vaccine mediated expression of SARS-CoV-2 surface spike protein on the surface of cardiomyocytes could potentially trigger an immunologic response resulting in organ-specific cell death”)

BNT162b2 Vaccine-Associated Myo/Pericarditis in Adolescents: A Stratified Risk-Benefit Analysis

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13759

(A study out of Switzerland shows that vaccinated people have uniformly higher troponin levels than their unvaccinated peers. Explanatory video here)

Outcomes at least 90 days since onset of myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in adolescents and young adults in the USA: a follow-up surveillance study

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanchi/article/PIIS2352-4642(22)00244-9/fulltext

(Vaccine-induced myocarditis is not transient, creates ongoing problems in 31%)

Increased emergency cardiovascular events among under-40 population in Israel during vaccine rollout and third COVID-19 wave

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-10928-z

(Study shows a troubling correlation between vaccine doses and increased cardiac events from January–May 2021. The weekly emergency call counts were significantly associated with the rates of 1st and 2nd vaccine doses administered to this age group but were not with COVID-19 infection rates. When they tried to get data after May 2021, they were refused access. Explanatory article here.)

Cardiovascular Manifestation of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents

https://www.mdpi.com/2414-6366/7/8/196

(“In this observational [Thailand] study, clinically suspected myopericarditis was temporarily associated with the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in a small proportion of adolescent patients. The risk for these symptoms was found to be higher than reported elsewhere. Cardiovascular effects were found in 29.24% of patients, ranging from tachycardia, palpitation, and myo/pericarditis.” It also found an astonishing 3.5% rate of myo/pericarditis, including subclinical, among males.)

Age and sex-specific risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following Covid-19 messenger RNA vaccines

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-31401-5

(Study found increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis during the first week following vaccination, and particularly after the second dose that can be up to 140 times normal.)

Risk of Myopericarditis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in a Large Integrated Health System: A Comparison of Completeness and Timeliness of Two Methods

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/pds.5439

(Study found a 1 in 1,862 rate of myocarditis after the second dose in young men ages 18 to 24. Explanatory article: “The true incidence of myopericarditis is markedly higher than the incidence reported to US advisory committees. The VSD should validate its search algorithm to improve its sensitivity for myopericarditis.”)

Risk of Myocarditis After Sequential Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine and SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Age and Sex

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35993236/

(Study concludes that, for males under 40 years old, the risk of myocarditis from the injections is HIGHER than the risk of myocarditis from Covid infection.)

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination-Associated Myocarditis in Children Ages 12-17: A Stratified National Database Analysis

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.30.21262866v1

(Study showing that healthy boys have considerably higher chances of hospitalization with myocarditis than with COVID-19 respiratory illness even at peak prevalence. “Post-vaccination CAE rate [cardiac adverse events] was highest in young boys aged 12-15 following dose two.”)

Epidemiology of Acute Myocarditis/Pericarditis in Hong Kong Adolescents Following Comirnaty Vaccination

https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/75/4/673/6445179

(A study from Hong Kong found that for 1 out of 2,300 12-17 year-old boys who received both Pfizer doses suffered acute myocarditis or pericarditis.)

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Myocarditis in a Nordic Cohort Study of 23 Million Residents

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/2791253

(“A team of researchers from health agencies in Finland, Denmark, Sweden,and Norway found that rates of myocarditis and pericarditis, two forms of potentially life-threatening heart inflammation, were higher in those who had received one or two doses of either mRNA-based vaccine – Pfizer’s or Moderna’s.”)

Myocarditis Following COVID-19 BNT162b2 Vaccination Among Adolescents in Hong Kong

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2789584

(“For the second dose, one out of every 4515 children developed myocarditis-related hospitalization.” In weighing the risk of myocarditis against the benefit of preventing severe COVID-19, Norway, the UK, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have suspended the second dose of mRNA vaccine for adolescents.)

Myocarditis and Pericarditis After Vaccination for COVID-19

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2782900

(“…myocarditis and pericarditis, were observed after COVID-19 vaccination. Myocarditis developed rapidly in younger patients, mostly after the second vaccination. Pericarditis affected older patients later, after either the first or second dose.”)

Abstract 10712: Observational Findings of PULS Cardiac Test Findings for Inflammatory Markers in Patients Receiving mRNA Vaccines

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712

(explanatory article: “Patients had a 1 in 4 risk for severe problems after the vaccines, compared to 1 in 9 before.”)

The Incidence of Myocarditis and Pericarditis in Post COVID-19 Unvaccinated Patients-A Large Population-Based Study

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35456309/

(Israel study demonstrated that myocarditis in 2020 was not any more common that the low levels of baseline myocarditis from parvovirus, giant cell, and other conditions. It therefore rules out COVID-19 illness as a cause of fatal myocarditis, and is evidence that injection [of the “vaccine”] is more dangerous than natural infection of C19. Explanatory article here.)

COVID-19-Associated cardiac pathology at the postmortem evaluation: a collaborative systematic review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35339672/

(A systematic review of 50 autopsy studies and 548 hearts of patients who died of or with COVID-19. None of the hearts had extensive myocarditis as the cause of death, thus ruling out COVID-19 illness as a cause of fatal myocarditis. It’s evidence that injection [of the “vaccine”] is more dangerous than natural infection of C19. Explanatory article here.)

Adjuvants in COVID-19 vaccines: innocent bystanders or culpable abettors for stirring up COVID-heart syndrome

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/25151355241228439

(“The adjuvants used in COVID-19 vaccines can be categorized into five classes namely Aluminum salt-based, Emulsion-based, TLR agonists, Metabolic, Cell death, and Epigenetic. 15,22 Each of these adjuvants instigate different mechanisms that are ultimately responsible for onset of spectrum of cardiovascular diseases seen in COVID-19 patients and those receiving vaccination.” Explanatory article here.)

Arrhythmias after COVID-19 Vaccination: Have We Left All Stones Unturned?

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/12/10405

(“We report a case series of patients affected by cardiac arrhythmias post-mRNA vaccine from our clinical practice and the literature. Reviewing the official vigilance database, we found that heart rhythm disorders after COVID vaccination are not uncommon and deserve more clinical and scientific attention”)