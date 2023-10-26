This post mainly consists of scientific studies (both peer reviewed and preprints) and medical journal articles. I also included a couple reports based on governmental databases and one think tank article. These studies support many of my assertions in previous Substack posts. I began bookmarking them in early 2022, though I’ve surely missed a great many others, meaning this is not a comprehensive list. That said, it’s long enough to give weight and credence to most of my previous “KC’s Covid Facts” articles.

Specifically the studies listed below correlate with the following posts:

Each of the studies below are followed by at least one supporting article explaining its findings in layman’s terms. All accompanying articles are written by experts in their field, including scientific researchers, professors, data analysts, PhDs, MDs and other medical professionals. (Some accompanying articles are under a paywall, for which I apologize, however I’m happy to email my readers free versions of any linked articles upon request.)

In rare cases a study’s conclusions seem to support the false government/Pharma narrative (e.g., “C19 vaccines are safe & effective” or “lockdowns worked well and were a stellar idea”) yet are not supported by the study results. In those cases the attached articles are vital accompaniments, in which the authors took enough care reviewing the study to be able to explain why those false conclusions are wrong. In most of those cases the study was funded by Big Pharma and designed to fail or was otherwise fraudulently skewed to produce the exact result Pharma needed to continue pushing their agenda. That’s why it’s important to not just read the study itself but also the accompanying article(s).

I’m not a scientific researcher, data analyst, or medical professional. Neither are most of my readers. However I, and presumably they/you, are fully intellectually capable of reading and understanding the attached articles that breakdown the scientific studies in layman’s terms.

Please use this post as a resource to backup your own arguments with uninformed acquaintances who continue to believe and perpetuate the false government/Pharma narrative. Below you’ll find excellent arguments to false narratives such as:

the C19 virus came from a Chinese wet market (versus where it actually came from—gain-of-function research done in a sloppy, badly secured Wuhan lab)

masks, lockdowns, and mandates worked

vitamin D, HCQ, and ivermectin (and other available effective treatments) didn’t exist or were useless

the FDA & CDC aren’t utterly captured by Big Pharma

Pfizer & Moderna did adequate safety testing

and more

No one wants to believe they’ve fallen for the biggest psyop in the history of mankind. You will meet resistance sharing this information. Share it anyway. In fact, shove this actual science in as many faces as you can in the hopes that you open one mind someday. That one or more persons will be inspired to use their critical thinking skills the next time they try to take our freedoms away.

Please note, as with all my Substack posts I add new information regularly as it comes in. Consider this a living document and check back regularly for the latest scientific studies, complete with supplementary, expert-written articles.



VIRUS ORIGINS

Endonuclease fingerprint indicates a synthetic origin of SARS-CoV-2

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.10.18.512756v1.full.pdf (explanatory article)

The Functional Consequences of the Novel Ribosomal Pausing Site in SARS-CoV-2 Spike Glycoprotein RNA

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/12/6490 (explanatory article)

F urin Cleavage Site Is Key to SARS-CoV-2 Pathogenesis

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32869021/ (explanatory article)

DC-SIGN Binds to HIV-1 Glycoprotein 120 in a Distinct but Overlapping Fashion Compared with ICAM-2 and ICAM-3

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0021925819754751 (explanatory article)

A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26552008/ (explanatory article-1, article-2)

SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26976607/ (explanatory article)

A call for an independent inquiry into the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus

https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2202769119 (explanatory article)

A Bayesian analysis concludes beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived

https://zenodo.org/records/4477081#.Y8RTcezMLOQ (explanatory article)

MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fviro.2022.834808/full (explanatory article-1, article-2, article-3)

Unnaturalness in the evolution process of the SARS-CoV-2 variants and the possibility of deliberate natural selection

https://zenodo.org/records/8216373 (explanatory article; Omicron was engineered)

Made in China: the coronavirus that killed millions of people

https://ijme.in/articles/made-in-china-the-coronavirus-that-killed-millions-of-people/ (explanatory article)

FAILED PANDEMIC RESPONSE

COVID UPDATE: What is the truth? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9062939/



Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023 regarding socio economic factors and public-health and medical interventions

https://correlation-canada.org/covid-excess-mortality-125-countries/

(explanatory article here)



Epidemic outcomes following government responses to COVID-19: Insights from nearly 100,000 models

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adn0671

(explanatory article)



A Deeper Dive into the Publicly Available Ontario Data on COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.skirsch.com/covid/LiberalPartyReport.pdf

(A new report prepared by a group of highly qualified experts analyzed the government data in Ontario and concluded that the vaccines don’t reduce hospitalization and death in those under 60. Explanatory article here.)



Clinical Risk and Outpatient Therapy Utilization for COVID-19 in the Medicare Population

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2814359

(explanatory article)



Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against infection in Japan: A test-negative study from the VENUS study

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37487845/

(explanatory article)



More than 170 Comparative Studies and Articles on Mask Ineffectiveness and Harms

https://brownstone.org/articles/studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/ (explanatory article)

160 Plus Research Studies Affirm Naturally Acquired Immunity to Covid-19: Documented, Linked, and Quoted

https://brownstone.org/articles/research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity/



More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions (Lockdowns, Restrictions, Closures)

https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-400-studies-on-the-failure-of-compulsory-covid-interventions/

The Mask Studies You Should Know

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-mask-studies-you-should-know/

Research archive for studies covering the impacts of the COVID-19 lockdown measures

https://collateralglobal.org/studies/

How Did the COVID Pandemic Response Harm Society? A Global Evaluation and State of Knowledge Review (2020-21)

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4447806& (explanatory article)



Influence of Seasonality and Public-Health Interventions on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Northern Europe https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/13/2/334

(explanatory article)

Waning of first- and second-dose ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccinations: a pooled target trial study of 12.9 million individuals

https://academic.oup.com/ije/article/52/1/22/6770060 (explanatory article)

Critical appraisal of multi-drug therapy in the ambulatory

management of patients with COVID-19 and hypoxemia

https://figshare.com/articles/preprint/Reanalysis_of_several_case_series_of_COVID-19_hypoxic_patients_treated_with_multi-drug_therapies/24330046

(explanatory article)

Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses

https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD006207.pub6/full (explanatory article)

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters for Young Adults: A Risk-Benefit Assessment and Five Ethical Arguments against Mandates at Universities https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4206070 (explanatory article-1, article-2)

Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1.full.pdf

(This study out of Israel found that people who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine were up to 13 times more likely to contract the Delta variant than people who had developed natural immunity through infection and recovery.)



COVID-19 Vaccines Proven to Cause More Harm than Good Based on Pivotal Clinical Trial Data Analyzed Using the Proper Scientific Endpoint, “All Cause Severe Morbidity” https://www.scivisionpub.com/pdfs/us-covid19-vaccines-proven-to-cause-more-harm-than-good-based-on-pivotal-clinical-trial-data-analyzed-using-the-proper-scientific--1811.pdf

Randomised Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccines: Do Adenovirus-Vector Vaccines Have Beneficial Non-Specific Effects? https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4072489 (explanatory article)

A LITERATURE REVIEW AND META-ANALYSIS OF THE EFFECTS OF LOCKDOWNS ON COVID-19 MORTALITY https://sites.krieger.jhu.edu/iae/files/2022/01/A-Literature-Review-and-Meta-Analysis-of-the-Effects-of-Lockdowns-on-COVID-19-Mortality.pdf (supplementary article)

Lockdown is not egalitarian: the costs fall on the global poor https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31422-7/fulltext

Low neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2.75.2, BQ.1.1 and XBB.1 by parental mRNA vaccine or a BA.5 bivalent booster https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-022-02162-x (explanatory article)

Effects of Vaccination and Previous Infection on Omicron Infections in Children https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2209371 (explanatory article)

Association between vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 infection and mortality https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-24053-4#MOESM1 (explanatory article)

Preventive Vitamin D Supplementation and Risk for COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/5/679

(explanatory article)



Education recovery in early years providers: spring 2022 https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/education-recovery-in-early-years-providers-spring-2022/education-recovery-in-early-years-providers-spring-2022 (explanatory article)

No learning loss in Sweden during the pandemic: Evidence from primary school reading assessments https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0883035522000891 (explanatory article)

Bacterial and fungal isolation from face masks under the COVID-19 pandemic https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-15409-x (explanatory article-1, article-2)

Revisiting Pediatric COVID-19 Cases in Counties With and Without School Mask Requirements https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4118566 (explanatory article)

Pandemic Schooling Mode and Student Test Scores https://emilyoster.net/wp-content/uploads/MS_Updated_Revised.pdf

Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 Evolution Revealing Vaccine-Resistant Mutations in Europe and America https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acs.jpclett.1c03380 (explanatory article)

The Foegen effect: A mechanism by which facemasks contribute to the COVID-19 case fatality rate https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35363218/ (explanatory interview and book)

Carbon dioxide rises beyond acceptable safety levels in children under nose and mouth covering https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9142210/ (explanatory article)

Strategies for the Management of Spike Protein-Related Pathology https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202303.0344/v1 (explanatory article)

Statistical analysis methods applied to early outpatient COVID-19 treatment case series data https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362608056_Statistical_analysis_methods_applied_to_early_outpatient_COVID-19_treatment_case_series_data (explanatory article: “demonstrates the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths occurred as a result of little or no access to early combination therapy.”)

Possible toxicity of chronic carbon dioxide exposure associated with face mask use, particularly in pregnant women, children and adolescents https://www.cell.com/heliyon/fulltext/S2405-8440(23)01324-5 (explanatory article)

Physio-metabolic and clinical consequences of wearing face masks—Systematic review with meta-analysis and comprehensive evaluation https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2023.1125150/full (explanatory article)

Face mask recommendations in schools did not impact COVID-19 incidence among 10-12-year-olds in Finland https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37085807/ (explanatory article)

Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36715243/ (explanatory article)

Dexamethasone vs methylprednisolone high dose for Covid-19 pneumonia https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34033648/ (explanatory article)

Systematic review and meta-analysis of the factors affecting waning of post-vaccination neutralizing antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41541-023-00756-1 (“findings suggest that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against laboratory-confirmed Omicron or Delta infection and symptomatic disease rapidly wanes over time”)

Prevalence and Risk Factors for School-Associated Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2807905 (during the Delta wave, kids were actually MORE likely to transmit infections if both of them were wearing masks than if neither was)

Child mask mandates for COVID-19: a systematic review

https://adc.bmj.com/content/early/2023/12/06/archdischild-2023-326215 (explanatory article)

Diagnosed Developmental Disabilities in Children Aged 3–17 Years: United States, 2019–2021

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db473.htm (explanatory article)

The implications of face masks for babies and families during the COVID-19 pandemic https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1355184120301770 (explanatory article)

Masking Emotions: Face Masks Impair How We Read Emotions https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.669432/full (explanatory article)

Experimental Assessment of Carbon Dioxide Content in Inhaled Air With or Without Face Masks in Healthy Children https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743#pld210019f1 (explanatory article)

Possible toxicity of chronic carbon dioxide exposure associated with mask use, particularly in pregnant women, children and adolescents https://www.authorea.com/users/455502/articles/552826 (explanatory article-1, article-2)

Face Processing in Early Development: A Systematic Review of Behavioral Studies and Considerations in Times of COVID-19 Pandemic https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2022.778247/full (explanatory article)

Face Masks Impact Auditory and Audiovisual Consonant Recognition in Children With and Without Hearing Loss https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2022.874345/full (explanatory article)

The impact of face masks on infants' learning of faces https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/infa.12516 (explanatory article)

Social communication skill attainment in babies born during the COVID-19 pandemic https://adc.bmj.com/content/108/1/20 (explanatory article)

The COVID-19 Pandemic and Early Child Cognitive Development: A Comparison of Development in Children Born During the Pandemic and Historical References https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34401887/ (explanatory article)

Effects of COVID-19 Mandates on College Students' Exercise Experiences and Psychosocial Health https://www.researchgate.net/publication/372572390_Effects_of_COVID-19_Mandates_on_College_Students'_Exercise_Experiences_and_Psychosocial_Health (explanatory article & video)

Prior infection- and/or vaccine-induced protection against Omicron BA.1, BA.2 and BA.4/BA.5-related hospitalisations in older adults https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.12.21.22283740v1 (table 4 showed that unjabbed people with Omicron natural immunity were just as protected from hospitalization as previously-infected people with 5 doses of the mRNA jabs, meaning no difference between unjabbed and quintuple-jabbed people with prior Omicron infections)

The WHO Review and why it matters to you https://pandata.org/who-review/ (explanatory article)

Long-Term Persistence of IgG Antibodies in recovered COVID-19 individuals at 18 months and the impact of two-dose BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) mRNA vaccination on the antibody response https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.01.18.22269349v1 (explanatory article-1, article-2)

Antiviral treatments [Molnupiravir] lead to the rapid accrual of hundreds of SARS-CoV-2 mutations in immunocompromised patients https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.12.21.22283811v1.full.pdf (explanatory article)

Gene-based COVID-19 vaccines: Australian perspectives in a corporate and global context

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0344033823007318

(explanatory article)

Viral Respiratory Epidemic Modeling of Societal Segregation Based on Vaccination Status

https://www.cureus.com/articles/203723-viral-respiratory-epidemic-modeling-of-societal-segregation-based-on-vaccination-status#!/

(explanatory article)



US state vaccine mandates did not influence COVID-19 vaccination rates but reduced uptake of COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines compared to bans on vaccine restrictions

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38359292/# (explanatory article)



Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses

https://www.cell.com/cell-host-microbe/fulltext/S1931-3128(22)00572-8

(explanatory article)



COVID-19 Rebound After VV116 vs Nirmatrelvir-Ritonavir Treatment: A Randomized Clinical Trial

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38477921/

(explanatory article)



An open letter to Baroness Hallett, Chair of the UK Covid Inquiry

https://collateralglobal.org/article/an-open-letter-to-baroness-hallett-chair-of-the-uk-covid-inquiry/

(explanatory article)



COVID Lessons Learned: A Retrospective After Four Years

https://committeetounleashprosperity.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/240313_CTUP_COVIDCommitteeReport_Doc.pdf



Querying the existence of a covid ‘pandemic’ https://www.hartgroup.org/pandemic-definitions/

Inability to work following COVID-19 vaccination–a relevant aspect for future booster vaccinations

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0033350623002470?via=ihub

("Among 1704 health care workers enrolled, 595 (35%) were on sick leave following at least one COVID-19 vaccination, leading to a total number of 1550 sick days. Both the absolute sick days and the rate of health care workers on sick leave significantly increased with each subsequent vaccination. There is a risk of additional staff shortages due to post-vaccination inability to work, which could negatively impact the already strained healthcare system and jeopardise patient care.")

EARLY TREATMENT COVERUP

Ivermectin Prophylaxis Used for COVID-19 https://www.cureus.com/articles/82162-ivermectin-prophylaxis-used-for-covid-19-a-citywide-prospective-observational-study-of-223128-subjects-using-propensity-score-matching#!/ (explanatory article)

COVID-19 early treatment: real-time analysis of 3,399 studies https://c19early.org/ (explanatory article)

Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 99 studies https://c19ivm.org/meta.html (“Ivermectin reduces risk for COVID-19 with very high confidence for mortality, ventilation, ICU admission, hospitalization, progression, recovery, cases, viral clearance, and in pooled analysis.”)

Curcumin for the treatment of COVID-19 patients: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36640146/ (explanatory article)

Efficacy in COVID-19 HCQ studies (pooled effects) https://c19hcq.org/#early (explanatory article)

Regular use of ivermectin as prophylaxis for COVID-19 led up to 92% reduction in COVID-19 mortality rate in a dose-response manner https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358386329_Regular_use_of_ivermectin_as_prophylaxis_for_COVID-19_led_up_to_92_reduction_in_COVID-19_mortality_rate_in_a_dose-response_manner_results_of_a_prospective_observational_study_of_a_strictly_controlled_ (explanatory article-1, article-2)

Early Multidrug Treatment of SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) and Decreased Case Fatality Rates in Honduras https://medwinpublishers.com/EIJ/early-multidrug-treatment-of-sars-cov-2-covid-19-and-decreased-case-fatality-rates-in-honduras.pdf (explanatory article)

Efficacy and safety of in-hospital treatment of Covid-19 infection with low-dose hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in hospitalized patients: A retrospective controlled cohort study https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297523000914 (explanatory article)

Outcomes after early treatment with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin: An analysis of a database of 30,423 COVID-19 patients

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297523001075?via%3Dihub

(explanatory article)



Ivermectin repurposing for COVID-19 treatment of outpatients with mild disease in primary health care centers https://rsdjournal.org/index.php/rsd/article/view/30844 (explanatory article)

Natural history of COVID-19 and therapeutic options https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33356661/ (“hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin…reduce duration of viral carriage”)

Changes in SpO2 on Room Air for 34 Severe COVID-19 Patients after Ivermectin-Based Combination Treatment: 62% Normalization within 24 Hours https://www.mdpi.com/2673-8449/2/3/15 (explanatory article)

Rapid initiation of nasal saline irrigation to reduce severity in high-risk COVID+ outpatients https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/01455613221123737 (“SARS-CoV-2+ participants initiating nasal irrigation were over 8 times less likely to be hospitalized than the national rate.”)

Vitamin D and SARS-CoV2 infection, severity and mortality: A systematic review and meta-analysis https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0268396 (supplementation with Vitamin D brought about a 55% reduction in disease severity)

Prevalence and Mechanisms of Mucus Accumulation in COVID-19 Lung Disease https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/epdf/10.1164/rccm.202111-2606OC (explanatory article)

Use of Ivermectin Is Associated With Lower Mortality in Hospitalized Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019: The Ivermectin in COVID Nineteen Study https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33065103/ (explanatory article)

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces Hemagglutination: Implications for COVID-19 Morbidities and Therapeutics and for Vaccine Adverse Effects https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/24/15480 (explanatory article)

MedinCell announces positive results for the SAIVE clinical study in prevention of Covid-19 infection in a contact-based population https://www.medincell.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/PR-results-TTG-VF-EN.pdf (explanatory article-1, article-2)

The SAIVE Trial, Post-Exposure use of ivermectin in Covid-19 prevention: Efficacy and Safety Results https://c19ivm.org/desorthenin.html (explanatory article)

Strategies for the Management of Spike Protein-Related Pathology https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/11/5/1308 (explanatory article)

Self-Selected COVID-19 “Unvaccinated” Cohort Reports Favorable Health Outcomes and Unjustified Discrimination in Global Survey https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/43 (explanatory article)

Twice-Daily Oral Zinc in the Treatment of Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36367144/ (explanatory article)

Prophylactic administration of ivermectin attenuates SARS-CoV-2 induced disease in a Syrian Hamster Model https://www.nature.com/articles/s41429-023-00623-0 (explanatory article)

RAPID REVIEW: COVID-19 and vitamin D https://www.dpmc.govt.nz/sites/default/files/2022-04/PMCSA-20-11_Vitamin-D-Deficiency-and-COVID-19-disease-severity-2-6-2020-v2.pdf (explanatory article)

Vitamin D Deficiency and Outcome of COVID-19 Patients https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/9/2757 (explanatory article)

Vitamin D sufficiency, a serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D at least 30 ng/mL reduced risk for adverse clinical outcomes in patients with COVID-19 infection https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0239799 (explanatory article)

Vitamin D and COVID-19: evidence and recommendations for supplementation https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/epdf/10.1098/rsos.201912 (explanatory article)

A notable key for estimating the severity of COVID-19: 25-hydroxyvitamin D status https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/tjb-2020-0423/html (explanatory article)

Vitamin D and Lung Outcomes in Elderly COVID-19 Patients https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/3/717 (explanatory article)

The effect of 1-hydroxy-vitamin D treatment in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0261561423002790 (explanatory article)

Vitamin D Deficiency in COVID-19 Patients and Role of Calcifediol Supplementation https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/15/3392 (explanatory article)

Vitamin D enhances type I IFN signaling in COVID-19 patients https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-22307-9 (explanatory article)

Vitamin D modulates systemic inflammation in patients with severe COVID-19 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0024320522006099 (explanatory article)

Positive Effects of Vitamin D Supplementation in Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/15/3048 (explanatory article)

Efficacy and safety of vitamin D supplementation in hospitalized COVID-19 pediatric patients: A randomized controlled trial https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fped.2022.943529/full (explanatory article)

Effectiveness of Vitamin D Supplements among Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19: Results from a Monocentric Matched-Cohort Study https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9032/10/5/956 (explanatory article)

The effect of supplementation with vitamins A, B, C, D, and E on disease severity and inflammatory responses in patients with COVID-19: a randomized clinical trial https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13063-021-05795-4 (explanatory article)

The prognostic significance of vitamin D deficiency in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia http://www.elis.sk/download_file.php?product_id=7390&session_id=vqv777pviiboii35i1lemf8bo5 (explanatory article)

Nirmatrelvir or Molnupiravir Use and Severe Outcomes From Omicron Infections

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37733342/ (explanatory article)

Suppression of human immunodeficiency virus expression in chronically infected monocytic cells by glutathione, glutathione ester, and N-acetylcysteine https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1704137/ (explanatory article)

Effect of early treatment with fluvoxamine on risk of emergency care and hospitalisation among patients with COVID-19 https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(21)00448-4/fulltext (explanatory article)

Early treatment with fluvoxamine, bromhexine, cyproheptadine, and niclosamide to prevent clinical deterioration in patients with symptomatic COVID-19: a randomized clinical trial

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589537024000968

(explanatory article)



Fluvoxamine for Outpatient COVID-19 to Prevent Hospitalization: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.17.21268008v1.full.pdf (explanatory article)

Insights from a computational analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant: Host-pathogen interaction, pathogenicity and possible therapeutics https://arxiv.org/abs/2201.08176 (explanatory article)

Gut microbiota composition reflects disease severity and dysfunctional immune responses in patients with COVID-19 https://gut.bmj.com/content/70/4/698 (explanatory article)

Lost microbes of COVID-19: Bifidobacterium, Faecalibacterium depletion and decreased microbiome diversity associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection severity https://bmjopengastro.bmj.com/content/9/1/e000871 (explanatory article)

The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220302011 (explanatory article)

Hydroxychloroquine, a less toxic derivative of chloroquine, is effective in inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro https://www.nature.com/articles/s41421-020-0156-0 (explanatory article)

Early treatment of COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin: A retrospective analysis of 1061 cases in Marseille, France https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32387409/ (explanatory article)

Early COVID-19 therapy with azithromycin plus nitazoxanide, ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine in outpatient settings significantly improved COVID-19 outcomes compared to known outcomes in untreated patients https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34249367/ (explanatory article)

Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread (2005) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16115318/

Early COVID-19 therapy in outpatient settings significantly improved outcomes https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34249367/

Effects of a 2-Week 5000 IU versus 1000 IU Vitamin D3 Supplementation on Recovery of Symptoms in Patients with Mild to Moderate Covid-19: A Randomized Clinical Trial https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8308273/ (explanatory article)

Evaluating the efficacy and safety of a novel prophylactic nasal spray [Xlear] in the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection: A multi-centre, double blind, placebo-controlled, randomised trial. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9313533/ (explanatory article-1, article-2, article/video-3)

Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32771461/ (explanatory article)

Dexamethasone in Hospitalized Patients with Covid-19 https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2021436 (explanatory article)

Evaluation of patients treated by telemedicine in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in São Paulo, Brazil: A non-randomized clinical trial preliminary study https://www.cell.com/heliyon/fulltext/S2405-8440(23)02544-6 (explanatory article/video)

Artemisinins in Combating Viral Infections Like SARS-CoV-2, Inflammation and Cancers and Options to Meet Increased Global Demand

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpls.2022.780257/full

(explanatory article)

Artemisia annua L. and Its Derivatives: Their Antiviral Effects on COVID-19 and Possible Mechanisms

https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2572-5505/JERP-2021-00034

(explanatory article)

An overview of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 properties of Artemisia annua , its antiviral action, protein-associated mechanisms, and repurposing for COVID-19 treatment

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2095496421000637

(explanatory article)

Antiviral, virucidal and antioxidant properties of Artemisia annua against SARS-CoV-2

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332223014804

(explanatory article)

CENSORSHIP, PROPAGANDA, REGULATORY CAPTURE, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

Exploring YouTube’s Recommendation System in the Context of COVID-19 Vaccines: Computational and Comparative Analysis of Video Trajectories https://www.jmir.org/2023/1/e49061 (explanatory article)

Fraud and misconduct in clinical research: A concern https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3700330/ (explanatory article)

So What Is a Sham Peer Review? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1681729/ (explanatory article)

Tactics Characteristic of Sham Peer Review https://www.jpands.org/vol14no3/huntoon.pdf

The FDA and Moderna’s cosy relationship: how lax rules enable a revolving door culture

https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj.p2486

(explanatory article)

From FDA to MHRA: are drug regulators for hire? https://www.bmj.com/content/377/bmj.o1538 (supplementary article-1, article-2)

CDC “disclaimers” hide financial conflicts of interest https://lowninstitute.org/cdc-disclaimers-hide-financial-conflicts-of-interest/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: protecting the private good? https://www.bmj.com/content/350/bmj.h2362

Why Does the FDA Overrule Its Expert Committees’ Recommendations? https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3423007

Conflicts of Interest on Expert Committees: The Case of FDA Drug Advisory Committees https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2944751

The pharmaceutical industry is dangerous to health. Further proof with COVID-19 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9610448/

The influence of money on medical science https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/805090 (explanatory article)

International and temporal comparative analysis of UK and US drug safety regulation in changing political contexts https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0277953620302240 (explanatory article)

Drug-Review Deadlines and Safety Problems https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmsa0706341 (explanatory article)

Assessment of Clinical Trials Supporting US Food and Drug Administration Approval of Novel Therapeutic Agents https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2764603 (explanatory article)

Analysis of Supportive Evidence for US Food and Drug Administration Approvals of Novel Drugs in 2020 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2792372 (explanatory article)

FDA allows drugs without proven clinical benefit to languish for years on accelerated pathway https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1898 (explanatory article)

Testing persuasive messages about booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines on intention to vaccinate in Australian adults: A randomised controlled trial https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0286799 (explanatory article)

The Psychology of COVID-19 Booster Hesitancy, Acceptance and Resistance in Australia https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/11/5/907 (explanatory article)

Why Some People Are Hesitant to Receive COVID-19 Boosters: A Systematic Review https://www.mdpi.com/2414-6366/8/3/159 (explanatory article)

Impact of a physician recommendation on COVID-19 vaccination intent among vaccine hesitant individuals https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0738399122004360 (explanatory article)

Persuasive messaging to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake intentions https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8531257/ (explanatory article)

Persuasive Messages Will Not Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance: Evidence from a Nationwide Online Experiment https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/10/1113 (explanatory article)

Missing the Point — How Primary Care Can Overcome Covid-19 Vaccine “Hesitancy” https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2106137 (explanatory article)

Beyond Politics — Promoting Covid-19 Vaccination in the United States https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmms2033790 (explanatory article)

Censorship and Suppression of Covid-19 Heterodoxy: Tactics and Counter-Tactics https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11024-022-09479-4 (explanatory article)

How FDA Failures Contributed to the Opioid Crisis https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/how-fda-failures-contributed-opioid-crisis/2020-08 (explanatory article)

Members of the COVID-19 Community Corps https://wecandothis.hhs.gov/members-covid-19-community-corps ( explanatory article)

Big Pharma Greets Hundreds Of Ex-Federal Workers At The ‘Revolving Door’ https://kffhealthnews.org/news/big-pharma-greets-hundreds-of-ex-federal-workers-at-the-revolving-door/

Does Profit-Seeking Rule Out Love? Evidence (or Not) from Economics and Law https://openscholarship.wustl.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1165&context=law_journal_law_policy (explanatory article)

Effective strategies for rebutting science denialism in public discussions https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-019-0632-4 (supplementary article, explanatory article)

MEDICAL ETHICS & DATA FRAUD

Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine

https://journalofmetabolichealth.org/index.php/jmh/article/view/71



Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38274635/

(explanatory article, explanatory article, explanatory article)



Is the US’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System broken?

https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj.p2582

(The article reported on the BMJ’s own investigation of VAERS. And their conclusion wasn’t good.)



Protection and waning of natural and hybrid COVID-19 immunity https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2118946 (on natural immunity being superior to vaccine immunity)

The epidemiological relevance of the COVID-19-vaccinated population is increasing https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666776221002581 (“It appears to be grossly negligent to ignore the vaccinated population as a possible and relevant source of transmission when deciding about public health control measures.”)

Prevalence and Durability of SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Among Unvaccinated US Adults by History of COVID-19 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788894 (explanatory article; “people who have recovered from Covid have similar spike protein antibody levels whether they were infected 20 days or 20 months ago” whereas vaccinated antibodies decline by 40%/month)

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Naturally Acquired Immunity versus Vaccine-induced Immunity, Reinfections versus Breakthrough Infections: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/75/1/e545/6563799 (explanatory article)

Class switch toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciimmunol.ade2798 (explanatory article-1, article-2, article-3; C19 vaccines stimulate the wrong kind of antibodies)

Fraud and misconduct in clinical research: A concern https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3700330/ (explanatory article)

Age-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19 in the non-elderly population https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S001393512201982X (explanatory article; Infection fatality rates were nowhere near as high as the CDC & WHO were telling us.)

The Surgisphere Scandal: What Went Wrong? https://www.the-scientist.com/features/the-surgisphere-scandal-what-went-wrong--67955? (explanatory article)



The Denial of Adverse Event Risk Following Immunization and the Loss of Informed Consent-A Perspective https://www.researchgate.net/publication/330224295_ACTA_SCIENTIFIC_PAEDIATRICS_The_Denial_of_Adverse_Event_Risk_Following_Immunization_and_the_Loss_of_Informed_Consent-A_Perspective (explanatory article)

Why Most Published Research Findings Are False https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.0020124 (“We’ve looked at the covid literature and most of it was very sloppy, corners were cut, probably worse than usual”)

Covid-19 vaccine trials cannot tell us if they will save lives https://www.bmj.com/company/newsroom/covid-19-vaccine-trials-cannot-tell-us-if-they-will-save-lives/ (“None of the current trials are designed to detect a reduction in any serious outcome such as hospitalisations, intensive care use, or deaths”)

Immune imprinting, breadth of variant recognition, and germinal center response in human SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(22)00076-9 (explanatory article; mRNA & spike protein do not degrade & “disappear”…they hang around in the body indefinitely)

SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA vaccine sequences circulate in blood up to 28 days after COVID-19 vaccination https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/apm.13294?s=09 (explanatory article-1, article-2; mRNA & spike protein do not degrade & “disappear”…they hang around in the body indefinitely)

Persistence of SARS CoV-2 S1 Protein in CD16+ Monocytes in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) Up to 15 Months Post-Infection https://europepmc.org/article/PPR/PPR362323 (explanatory article; mRNA & spike protein do not degrade & “disappear”…they hang around in the body indefinitely)

What is in the so-called COVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/52 (explanatory article; Independent testing of thousands of C19 vials shows that there is yet a single vial to be found in full conformance to the manufacturer’s label.)

Hospital Outcomes of Community-Acquired SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant Infection Compared With Influenza Infection in Switzerland https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2801464 (explanatory article; “No Observable Benefit of Vaccination Campaigns in the Elderly”)

COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness updates https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/23689795/cdc-vaccine-effectiveness-presentation.pdf (explanatory article; CDC’s own analysis shows almost no benefit)

Evaluation of Waning of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine–Induced Immunity https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2804451 (“These findings suggest that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against laboratory-confirmed Omicron or Delta infection and symptomatic disease rapidly wanes over time after the primary vaccination cycle and booster dose.”)

Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose https://osf.io/b9t7m/ (explanatory article; “new discovery of the presence of monkey virus DNA, including tumor-linked viral promoters, in the jabs has this microbiologist and immunologist calling for an immediate halt in the use of mRNA vaccines”)

DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines https://osf.io/mjc97/ (explanatory article; “All vials exceed the guidelines by orders of magnitude”)

Forensic Analysis of the 38 Subject Deaths in the 6-Month Interim Report of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trial

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/86/224

(explanatory article-1, article-2)

Covid-19: Researchers face wait for patient level data from Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials https://www.bmj.com/content/378/bmj.o1731/rr-2 (explanatory article; vaccines used in the clinical trials were not the same as those rolled out to the public)

Monovalent XBB.1.5 BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccine https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2023-09-12/10-COVID-Modjarrad-508.pdf (explanatory article; Emergency Authorization Granted to new booster shot without Emergency or Human Data)

Regulatory Decision Summary for Spikevax XBB.1.5 https://covid-vaccine.canada.ca/info/RDS1694116967823-spikevax-xbb-1-5-en.html (explanatory article; Newly Approved Moderna XBB.1.5 Covid-19 vaccine was tested on only 50 adult participants and only monitored over a 20-day period with no control group. It wasn’t tested on anyone under 12, but was being recommended for 6 months and older.)

Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635 (explanatory article)

Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37833825/

(explanatory article; all about “hot lots”)

Blaming the unvaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic: the roles of political ideology and risk perceptions in the USA

https://jme.bmj.com/content/early/2023/06/09/jme-2022-108825

(explanatory article)



Is resisting Covid-19 vaccination a “problem”? A critical policy inquiry of vaccine mandates for healthcare workers

https://osf.io/preprints/socarxiv/z7usq

(explanatory article)



Why we petitioned the FDA to refrain from fully approving any covid-19 vaccine this year https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/06/08/why-we-petitioned-the-fda-to-refrain-from-fully-approving-any-covid-19-vaccine-this-year/

Risk of Myopericarditis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in a Large Integrated Health System: A Comparison of Completeness and Timeliness of Two Methods

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.21.21268209v1

(explanatory article: “The true incidence of myopericarditis is markedly higher than the incidence reported to US advisory committees. The VSD should validate its search algorithm to improve its sensitivity for myopericarditis.”)

VACCINE INJURY

Please see my next Substack post (coming in July 2024) for an extensive list of scientific studies & journal articles on C19 “vaccine” adverse events & injuries. It’s simply too long to include in this post.