Scientific Studies on Vaccine Injuries
You want science? Here's your f*cking science.
Jul 22
•
KC
180
October 2023
Scientific Studies list 1
A list of studies supporting most of my previous Substack articles
Oct 26, 2023
•
KC
11
November 2022
Questions to ask yourself
Please leave your own questions in the comments and I’ll add them to my list ASAP!
Nov 30, 2022
•
KC
2
Book Recommendations
The Real Anthony Fauci—with thousands of citations, a record breaking bestseller ignored by mainstream media. (If you can get through the first 30 pages…
Nov 30, 2022
•
KC
2
…and now they want amnesty??
Brown University professor Emily Oster had the unmitigated gall to write an article in The Atlantic in October, 2022, pleading for amnesty for the…
Nov 29, 2022
•
KC
5
Whistleblowers
Maddie de Garay’s parents describe themselves as pro-science and pro-vaccine. They enrolled her and 2 of her siblings in the Pfizer trial, excited to be…
Nov 29, 2022
•
KC
3
Vaccine Injury
It is a long-held Federal regulatory standard to consider any adverse events or death reported in temporal association with receipt of a novel and/or…
Nov 29, 2022
•
KC
18
Medical Ethics & Data Fraud
In the 1980s the FDA and Big Pharma literally conspired to push an expensive and deadly dose of AZT on AIDS patients while blocking cheap effective (yet…
Nov 29, 2022
•
KC
3
Censorship, Propaganda, Regulatory Capture, Conflicts of Interest
“Science can flourish only in an atmosphere of free speech.” —Albert Einstein Short of as an attempt to prevent incitement of violence, the entire idea…
Nov 29, 2022
•
KC
3
Medical Experts
Many of the doctors and researchers being censored by medical boards, the US and other governments, and the world’s biggest technology companies are not…
Nov 28, 2022
•
KC
2
Early Treatment Coverup
^Dr. Andrew Hill hemming & hawing about his roll in the ivermectin coverup
Nov 28, 2022
•
KC
3
Failed Public Policies / Pandemic Response
“…what began as a public health crisis is still a public health crisis, but it’s an economic crisis, and educational crisis, a moral crisis, and a…
Nov 28, 2022
•
KC
2
